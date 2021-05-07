Real Madrid star Toni Kroos hits back at Chelsea's Mason Mount

Toni Kroos has responded to Mason Mount's cheeky dig at the Real Madrid star. The German claims he is still sleeping well after his side were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos earlier claimed he had never lost sleep because of any Chelsea player. In a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League semifinal second-leg clash against Chelsea, Kroos had said:

"In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep. They showed in Madrid that they play as a team. They have a German coach so that doesn't surprise me. They defend well and have pace up front, those are their strengths."

Mason Mount didn't forget Toni Kroos' comments 😮 pic.twitter.com/ux3hjcbOnJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2021

Mason Mount was quick to reply to Kroos after Chelsea won 2-0 and progressed to the Champions League final. The young English midfielder said:

"I saw one of their players say before that he doesn't lose sleep over individuals. But as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give so much, we defend for our lives. You saw that in not many chances that we gave away. We are solid and we need to keep that going."

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos tweets his reply to Chelsea star Mason Mount

Toni Kroos did not take the reply lightly and claimed he was still sleeping well. The Real Madrid star also managed to take a sly dig at the Chelsea player by pointing out it was his first Champions League final. He tweeted:

Still sleeping ok. But well done yesterday. congrats. Good luck in your first CL final. https://t.co/XTbtIkCXys — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 6, 2021

Real Madrid have three Champions League titles with Toni Kroos in the squad, while the German has also won the tournament once at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid do not have time to sit back and analyze over their loss to Chelsea. The Spanish side are chasing the league title and face Sevilla on Sunday night.

If Barcelona manage to get a point or win against Atletico Madrid tomorrow, Real Madrid can move to the top of the table with a win in their match.

However, if they lose to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid pick up a win, their title hopes will be all but over as there are just three matches left after this weekend.