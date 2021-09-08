Real Madrid star turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan

Marco Asensio has turned down offers from Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan to stay at Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Spaniard remains eager to fight for his place in the starting eleven at the Santiago Bernabeu after missing a chunk of his career due to injuries. He has failed to live up to the initial promise but remains determined to shine with Los Blancos.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2015 and has amassed 37 goals from 197 appearances for the La Liga giants. He initially hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and was tipped to become the next big thing in European football. However, a series of injuries halted his development and the Spaniard has been a shadow of his former self since. Despite his struggles, there was no dearth of suitors for the 25-year-old this summer, with both Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan interested in his services.

MARCA: Both AC Milan and Tottenham tried to sign Marco Asensio this summer but the player rejected both offers. The player is convinced that he will earn Carlo Ancelotti's trust. pic.twitter.com/DwxK9LSG9i — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) September 7, 2021

However, Asensio declined the chance to restart his career elsewhere. The Spaniard is determined to turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu and has decided to put faith in his abilities. Los Blancos will not mind having him on their roster, given his immense talent. However, competition for places at Real Madrid could be frustrating for Asensio.

The Spaniard is already behind the likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti has devised a solution to this by moving Asensio to a more central position in midfield this season. The Italian has used the player in midfield in Real Madrid’s last two games. There’s relatively less competition in the middle of the park, but the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga on transfer deadline day could spell trouble for the Spaniard.

Asensio could be pivotal for Real Madrid this season

Ancelotti is aware of Asensio’s qualities and will be itching for him to get back to his best. The Spaniard’s decision to ward off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who were eager to build an attack around him, will delight the Italian. The Real Madrid star was on song at the Tokyo Olympics, helping Spain reach the final of the tournament.

🇪🇸 Marco Asensio the hero as Spain reach Olympic football final ⚽️#Tokyo2020 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HbULoyRyrk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 3, 2021

Despite failing to secure gold, Asensio indicated that he was picking up form. That will be good news for Los Blancos, who will be counting on him this season. Real Madrid are planning to return to their scintillating best under Ancelotti and Asensio could have a big part to play.

