Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr says Spain should not be allowed to host 2030 FIFA World Cup if racism issue persists

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. has claimed that Spain should not be allowed to host any games at the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian stated that the country needed to address its widespread racism issues before being granted the authority to host the global extravaganza.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of racist chants and actions across multiple Spanish cities over the past few years. He has been outspoken about the inherent nature of the problem and has called for an immediate change in the rules to eliminate the anti-social elements engaging in racist activities.

In order to tackle racism, Europe's football governance body UEFA has implemented a special protocol since 2019. Despite the regulations, racism is still a major problem in European football, especially against the Real Madrid winger in Spain.

Lambasting the Spanish authorities for their nonchalant approach towards the issue, Vinicius, in an interview with CNN, said (via GOAL):

"I hope Spain can evolve and understand the seriousness of insulting someone because of their skin color. Because if things don't evolve by 2030, I think [the World Cup] will have to change location, because if players don't feel comfortable and confident playing in a country where they can suffer racism, it's very complicated."

"I believe and I want to do everything so that things can change because many people in Spain, the majority, are not racist although there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of a country where people live very well," Vinicius concluded.

Spain are set to host the 2030 World Cup along with Morocco and Portugal.

Barcelona's Brazilian star speaks out in support of national teammate and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Barcelona forward Raphinha has spoken out in support of his Brazilian compatriot and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. The 27-year-old said that he tries to convince everyone that the 23-year-old is a 'completely different' person from the one that fans see on the pitch.

Over the past few years, Vinicius has been the subject of abuse from multiple fans across Spain due to his on-field antics. On multiple occasions, he has been criticized for his demeanor and provoking actions on the pitch.

Some incidents have even escalated into unwarranted racial abuse. Many of Vinicius' Real Madrid and Brazil teammates have spoken out in support of the star forward, with Raphinha being the latest one.

Speaking to RAC1, the Blaugrana winger said (via Football Espana):

"The Vinicius of the matches is completely different from the Vinicius in person... I try to explain to everyone that Vinicius is not a bad person – he is a spectacular person, a very good person."

"We get along very well and I also often talk to him and tell him that it is not necessary to do the things he does on the pitch, but I understand it. Each person is different, he is like that and I think it gives him confidence on the field to do that," Raphinha added.

While they play for El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid at club level, Raphinha and Vinicius have appeared in 20 games together for the Brazil national team.

