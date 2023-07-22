Real Madrid star wants to leave the club and has got the green signal from Florentino Perez - Reports

El Nacional published a report on Saturday (July 22) which states that Real Madrid's long-term servant Lucas Vasquez could be on his way out of the club. The publication claims that the Spain International has received the green light from Florentino Perez to exit Santiago Bernabeu.

The right-back has one year left on his current deal with Real Madrid. As a result, Los Blancos would not want to see Vasquez leave for free next summer. The report also claims that there have been no discussions with the player about a possible extension.

After serving the club since his teenage days, Vasquez's time in Spain could finally come to an end. The full-back has been linked with a move away to Serie A club Juventus. The Turin-based outfit are reportedly willing to offer €7 million to acquire the services of the former Espanyol man (via The Hard Tackle).

The 32-year-old managed just 12 starts in Spain's top tier last season and played second fiddle to Dani Carvajal.

However, he's enjoyed success with the La Liga outfit after coming through the ranks at the club's youth system. Vasquez has won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions and three La Liga titles since first appearing for the senior men's team.

To add to these honors, the player also won the FIFA Club World Cup on four occasions, among other trophies.

In all, Vasquez has managed 311 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 33 goals and providing 57 assists across all competitions.

Ancelotti backs Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid despite injury concerns

In the past, the Real Madrid boss has lavished praise on the club's right-back Dani Carvajal. The 31-year-old defender is set to be the main man in the position out wide for Los Blancos next season.

Lucas Vasquez is reportedly nearing a move away from Real Madrid with Serie A giants Juventus interested in the long-term servant (via El Nacional).

Speaking about Carvajal last year, the manager said (via Madrid Universal):

"Carvajal has suffered a lot due to his injuries but he’s a fundamental player for us. He’s never given up. Carvajal is helping us a lot now."

Given Vasquez's potential exit, it becomes crucial that Carvajal remains fit for most of next season. He missed five games due to fitness issues last season, which is a significant improvement from the season before (missed 14 games).