Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes will ask to leave the club if Kylian Mbappe's much-anticipated move materializes, as per El Nacional. The potential arrival of the French superstar has cast uncertainty over Rodrygo's future, leading him to contemplate a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo believes his playing time and role within the team would likely diminish significantly if and when Mbappe arrives in Madrid. The young Brazilian has carefully considered the potential scenario and has requested the club for the freedom to negotiate with other clubs.

Rodrygo has established himself as a key figure in Madrid's project, earning the admiration of fans through his goal-scoring abilities and contributions on the field. In 137 appearances for Madrid, the Brazilian youngster has scored 37 goals and provided 32 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Rodrygo scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists.

However, the imminent arrival of Mbappe, among the best strikers in the world, threatens to reshape the starting lineup and force Rodrygo into a secondary role.

As discussions surrounding Mbappe's transfer continue, the spotlight remains on Madrid and the consequences that would arise from securing the French forward's signature.

Financially, the move would require a substantial investment, with Mbappe and his agent reportedly demanding significant signing bonuses. Additionally, Mbappe aims to maintain his exorbitant salary, which currently stands at a remarkable €50 million net per season.

Madrid's management and head coach Carlo Ancelotti now face a delicate balancing act. While the prospect of signing Mbappe is undoubtedly enticing, they must carefully consider its implications on the squad dynamics and the future of promising talents like Rodrygo.

As the saga unfolds, fans eagerly await further developments and brace themselves for the potential departure of Rodrygo. The latter is a player who has captured their hearts with his performances on the pitch.

Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid next season as PSG agrees to record-breaking transfer - Report

According to journalist Claude Martin, Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid is all but confirmed for the upcoming season. Mbappe's current club Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed to sell the French international on a record-breaking transfer deal.

To secure the deal, PSG is expected to request a staggering offer of over €200 million from Madrid. Revealing the details of the recent development, Martin said (via Twitter):

''KYLIAN MBAPPE will play for Real Madrid NEXT SEASON. PSG is FULLY determined to sell the French player to Real Madrid NOW. PSG will ask Real Madrid for an offer of more than €200M. They expect a POSITIVE answer from Real Madrid.''

The French club is optimistic that Madrid will respond positively to their proposal after years of active pursuit by the Spanish giants. With this potential transfer, Mbappe's move to Madrid is poised to break all the records set in the past. He could be Madrid's biggest superstar signing after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

