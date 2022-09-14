Real Madrid stars take sly dig at Barcelona after Bayern Munich defeat

Real Madrid forwards Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. aimed sly digs at arch-rivals Barcelona after their 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugrana were beaten by the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena in the group-stage encounter despite dominating proceedings. The result will bring joy to their arch-rivals Real Madrid, whose stars aimed indirect shots at the Catalans after the result.

Star striker Benzema posted a photo of himself holding the Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Vinicius uploaded a group snapshot where he can be seen laughing moments after the final whistle was blown.

Real Madrid are the defending champions and have been, by far, the most dominant side in the Champions League over the last decade.

They have won the trophy five times in the last 10 years, four more than the Blaugrana's solitary triumphant campaign in the 2014-15 season.

Xavi upset with result after Barcelona lose against Bayern Munich

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez made it clear that he was unhappy with the result of their match against Bayern as his team led all stats barring the goals scored tab.

Speaking after the match, he said:

"I'm p*ssed off. I'm p*ssed off. I don't like to lose - and we didn't deserve it. I think we were better, we dominated them. We were better. But this is the Champions League. The process was good, but the result was bad. It was a golden opportunity to win at this stadium, and we leave with a defeat. I'm p*ssed off."

He added:

"We can’t let them off the hook so much. I’m leaving here pretty hacked off because this was a night to win. But I’m also feeling proud of the team. However it’s about winning and we’ll need to compete better in crucial moments like the two goals and to be more effective when we create chances."

Speaking about the goals his side conceded, the Spanish tactician said:

"No way should our rival be allowed to score from a failure of marking at a corner when we have the match under control. Or to score down the middle on a counter attack. We must learn from these mistakes."

Barcelona will now look to return to winning ways when they take on Elche CF in La Liga this weekend.

