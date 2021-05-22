Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema wins Onze d'or award

French magazine Onze Mondial have awarded Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema the Onze d'Or player of the year award for the 2020-21 season. The award is given to the player who receives the most votes from readers of the magazine.

Striker Karim Benzema received 47 percent of the votes while Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received 20 percent. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski came in third, with 11.3 percent of the votes.

Karim Benzema has been a talisman for Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018. Benzema scored 21 goals in 37 appearances in the La Liga last season as he led Real Madrid to their first domestic title in three years.

The Frenchman has continued his fine form in front of goal this season, scoring 29 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. Benzema's goals have propelled Real Madrid to second place in the La Liga table, just two points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid with one game left to play this season.

His consistent performances for Real Madrid have earned him a call-up to the French squad for the 2021 European Championships. Benzema will represent France for the first time since 2014.

Benzema revealed that it was an honor to win the award and that he has been waiting a long time to return to the French national team set-up.

"I've been waiting for a long time to return (to the French national team). I'm always working and I've never given up. I really want to be with the French team, to train and to play matches because it's a team with a lot of talent. I want to play for them," Benzema told Onze Mondial.

"I've been going up, up and up. I don't like to say that I'm better at something than others, but I try to be inventive on the pitch," added Benzema.

Karim Benzema could be exactly what France needs to win Euro 2020

In recent years, France coach Didier Deschamps has shown immense faith in Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud to produce the goods for the team in front of goal. The duo were prolific for France at the 2016 Euros and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Griezmann, however, has struggled at club level for Barcelona over the last few seasons. Olivier Giroud, on the other hand, has barely featured in Chelsea's starting XI since Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea.

Karim Benzema could be the solution to Deschamps' problems in this year's Euros as he is currently a striker at the top of his game.