Real Madrid suffer fresh setback as Carlo Ancelotti rules out key player for Real Betis clash

Real Madrid have been handed a major setback, as manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Federico Valverde won't be available for their La Liga clash with Real Betis on Saturday (March 1).

The midfielder has been dealing with fitness issues recently and reportedly received injections and needles to start for Los Blancos in their 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester City.

In Madrid’s next game, against Girona in La Liga, Valverde was an unused substitute. It seemed like his condition exacerbated, as he wasn’t included in the matchday squad against Real Sociedad on Wednesday (February 26).

After the match against Sociedad, reports suggested that the Uruguay international will likely miss the upcoming league game with Sociedad due to fitness issues.

Ancelotti has now provided an update on Valverde’s availability ahead of the clash with Betis. In what will come as a harsh note to the ears of the Los Blancos faithful, it has been confirmed that Valverde won't be a part of the squad that will travel to the Estadio Benito Villamarín, as he's still struggling with fitness issues.

Ancelotti said in the pre-match press conference (via Madrid Zone):

“Fede Valverde is NOT injured nor is he rested. He has a problem. It has taken him a while to recover. It is a small problem. He will not be play tomorrow, but he will be available for the next game.”

Valverde has been a key player for Real Madrid this season. The upcoming game will be the second time he won’t feature in a league outing for the Spanish giants this season.

''He’s recovered'' – Real Madrid boss on Raul Ascencio

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that defender Raul Ascencio has recovered from the vile chants he was subjected to during their Copa del Rey clash with Sociedad. Ascencio was targeted with death threats from the home supporters, and the match was stopped temporarily.

Ancelotti substituted the centre-back some moments later and said after the match that the player was affected by the incident. AAhead of the clash with Betis, Ancelotti said that Ascencio has recovered from the incident and also commended the decision of the referee to stop the game.

The Italian manager said (via the club’s website):

“The player is fine; he's recovered. What happened the other day got to him, but he's ready to play. It never should have happened, but the protocol was followed correctly.

"If the same thing happens again, I would hope they'll apply the protocol as the referee did so brilliantly the other day. When I pick him, I'm not thinking about anything else. That kind of abuse should not be going on."

Ascencio has seen his playing minutes in the Real Madrid first team increase following an injury to Eder Militao. The academy graduate has started the last six games for the Spanish giants.

