Real Madrid superstar likely to miss Betis clash, set to return for first leg of UCL clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid: Reports

As per reports, Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde will likely miss their upcoming La Liga clash with Real Betis this weekend. The two sides will face off at the Benito Villamarin stadium on March 1. Valverde could return to fitness in time to face Atletico Madrid in Los Blancos' Champions League Round of 16 on March 4.

That's according to journalist Jorge C Picon (via Madrid Universal), who has revealed that the 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is struggling with his fitness levels. Valverde believed to be dealing with a hamstring problem but has continued to play with the help of painkillers.

To speed up his recovery and return to fitness, Valverde didn't partake in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. He also stayed on the bench during their 2-0 La Liga win over Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was expected that this time spent off the field would be enough to recover. However, according to Picon's report, it's uncertain that he will play against Betis. The focus for Valverde is to be fit and ready for the Atletico match instead.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. A 19-minute link-up between Jude Bellingham and Endrick, who scored the winner, set up the visitors for a hard-fought win at the Estadio de Anoeta.

Ancelotti admitted that, despite rotating to keep players fresh, he was pleased with his side's performance (via Sports Illustrated):

"The team is in great shape. We rotated a bit, but we remained solid. We were very compact and defended well all over the pitch. We ran for each other. We performed very well despite the changes I made to the team.

"Endrick contributed brilliantly with a wonderful goal, showing some superb movement. Arda did a great job positionally and with his defensive duties. It was an intense, hard-fought match against opposition who gave it their all. We were able to pick up a good result ahead of the second leg."

Real Madrid know that avoiding defeat against Sociedad on April 1 will give them a spot in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona or Atletico, who drew 4-4 at the Lluis Companys in the first leg on February 25.

