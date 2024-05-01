Real Madrid superstar chooses Kate Abdo as favourite pundit ahead of Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher after draw with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni picked out presenter Kate Abdo as his favorite pundit on CBS' UEFA Champions League show. The panel consists of stars like Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards but the Frenchman picked out Abdo.

He said (via MadridXtra on Twitter):

‘Who is your favorite pundit on the show?’

Tchouameni: “I’ll go with Kate, ladies first.”

Abdo and the trio have created multiple viral and hilarious moments as part of their coverage of the Champions League for CBS.

The interview took place after Real Madrid's enthralling 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semifinals. Vinicius Jr scored in either half for Real Madrid, while Harry Kane and Leroy Sane got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Tchouameni put in a strong performance against the Bavarian giants, starting as a midfielder and eventually closing the game out in central defense.

Los Blancos will be hoping for a similar outing from the Frenchman in the reverse fixture next week as they return to the Bernabeu. A win would further their cause of achieving a record 15th UCL triumph.

Carlo Ancelotti expresses unhappiness with Real Madrid performance in the 2-2 draw

Ancelotti suggested that the side lacked intensity.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed that his side have to improve if they want to advance to the final of the Champions League. Speaking after the game, the Italian suggested that Los Blancos lacked the intensity to seize the result.

Ancelotti said (via press conference):

"The result is good but we could have been done better. Our best moment was at the beginning of the second half and they scored twice. Bayern is very dangerous. They were at the best and we weren't. We have time to improve on Wednesday [in the second leg]."

"We gave them too much room to control. In the second half, when they took the lead, we started to press more. It looked like we were comfortable, but there was a lack of intensity. We lost a lot of duels.

"We finished the game well. The tie is evenly matched, but in an atmosphere that everyone knows," Ancelotti teased about the second leg in the Bernabeu.

In a game the hosts dominated early on, the Spanish giants took their chances well and bagged two timely goals, including a late penalty from Vinicius, to level the tie.

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to La Liga with a home fixture against Cadiz on Saturday before welcoming Bayern for the reverse fixture to the Bernabeu midweek.