"Rebeca just be careful what you are posting" - Liverpool star Fabinho admits he does not know too much about his wife's Twitter activity and engagement with fans 

Liverpool star Fabinho has won trophies galore since moving to Anfield in 2018. On the pitch, he continues to impress, but off it, his wife Rebeca Tavares has wooed fans with her Twitter posts.

However, Fabinho has asked his wife to be mindful of what she shares on the social media platform, as he's not active there to keep a tab of things. Recently, the 27-year-old Tavares named Anfield three times in her list of top three stadiums.

Tavares, a former footballer herself, has become popular with the Anfield faithful, thanks to her passionate posts about Liverpool. However, Fabinho has asked her to be careful about what she posts on social media. Speaking to The Athletic (via Daily Star), Fabinho said:

“I’ve heard about this. I’m not into Twitter too much; it’s not for me, but sometimes I’ll hear that she’s posted something. I always say, ‘Rebeca, just be careful what you’re posting!’. I’m not on there, so I don’t see most of it. But the fans seem to love her, so it’s all good. She loves coming to the games, and sometimes when I go home, we’ll talk about what happened on the pitch."

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_



“It will be nice to have a little Scouser. We’re really happy about that. A little Scouser. I hope the other members of my family will be able to understand him when he talks!” @reebecatavares Fabinho on expecting his first child with Rebeca Tavares:“It will be nice to have a little Scouser. We’re really happy about that. A little Scouser. I hope the other members of my family will be able to understand him when he talks!” Fabinho on expecting his first child with Rebeca Tavares:“It will be nice to have a little Scouser. We’re really happy about that. A little Scouser. I hope the other members of my family will be able to understand him when he talks!” ❤️ @reebecatavares https://t.co/yE9W0eTacv

The Brazilian has garnered an impressive 170 appearances across competitions since joining the Reds from Monaco. Having won the Champions League and Premier League, he has clearly integrated well in Jurgen Klopp's team.

With a new season about to start, the defensive midfielder will hope to stay fit and win more trophies at one of the strongest clubs in Europe.

Fabinho asked Sadio Mane to stay at Liverpool

Earlier this transfer window, Liverpool sold Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. However, Fabinho had asked the forward to reconsider moving to Bavaria.

The duo have both featured for Liverpool in the last few years and have won some big titles. Fabinho didn't want to lose the Senegal international and asked him to stay at Anfield, but the latter had already made up his mind by then.

Speaking to the Athletic (via Goal), the Brazilian said:

"I was always saying to him: 'Come on Sadio, stay here. You can win the Premier League and the Champions League right here; don't leave. But I think he had already made up his mind. We had to respect that."

Mane will look for more success at his new club in Bavaria with the German giants, while Fabinho and the Reds will hope to fare well without their star man next season.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far