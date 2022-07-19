Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard returns to pre-season in top shape ahead of important campaign

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has impressed the higher-ups at the club by turning up to pre-season in perfect condition, according to reports from AS (via The Sun). The 31-year-old has endured a long, injury-plagued three years in the Spanish capital following his £130 million move from Chelsea.

The former Chelsea man has vowed to give it his all this season and has already impressed Carlo Ancelotti and the backroom staff on his return. Hazard has not always been in the best physical shape since moving to Madrid, enduring numerous questions about his weight.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Eden Hazard looks in really good shape this preseason!!! Looks like he has been concentrating on his fitness. Eden Hazard looks in really good shape this preseason!!! Looks like he has been concentrating on his fitness. https://t.co/tUEiQ88Jri

The attacker has now returned to Real Madrid at his optimum weight after putting in the work with a personal trainer during the break. The Belgian is also fit, without any injuries, and is training “without limits”, according to reports.

Hazard has barely played for Los Blancos since his arrival as a result and has barely been able to show his abilities. The Belgian has featured in only 66 games across competitions in three years, tallying an underwhelming six goals and 10 assists. The 31-year-old has also been labeled “fat” by pundits and even admitted to being five kg overweight last season.

However, in spite of Hazard’s inability to keep himself in competitive shape, Real Madrid have gone on to much success without him. Los Blancos lifted La Liga and the Champions League last season. The Chelsea favorite will be hoping to feature more in Ancelotti’s plans in the coming season as his time in the Spanish capital winds to a disappointing conclusion.

Real Madrid players wear futuristic masks for training

Hazard isn't the only Madridista looking to maintain top shape ahead of the new season, with the likes of Vinicius Junior seen wearing a heavy mask in training.

According to Goal, Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus aspires to get the stars into proper shape for next season. With that in mind, the masks are being used to create a simulation of training at higher altitudes.

GOAL @goal Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask 😈 https://t.co/k1j4sUkDaA

Pintus has spoken about the masks and how they are very beneficial for improving their fitness tests in their pre-season training. He said:

"The mask works to analyse oxygen and carbohydrates. We need to know the percentage of one and the other in order to determine the player's condition at the moment.

"The result helps to personalise or at least give some direction to the work the team is doing."

He added:

"Pre-season training is based on an aerobic foundation of long runs which is then used hand in hand with the direction and objective of shorter and faster runs."

With Pintus in charge, it looks like Hazard won't be the only Real Madrid player in great shape for the season ahead.

