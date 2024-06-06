Real Madrid superstar Eduardo Camavinga believes Kylian Mbappe has a quality that 'people do not necessarily appreciate' enough

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga believes his France teammate Kylian Mbappe's passing ability isn't appreciated enough.

Now that the 25-year-old's signing for Los Blancos has been announced, he will team up with Camavinga at the Santiago Bernabeu as well. However, Mbappe is most well known for his blistering pace and ability to score goals.

Having played 14 matches across competitions with Mbappe for France without managing a joint goal contribution, Camavinga said (via @MadridXtra):

"People do not necessarily appreciate Mbappe's qualities as a passer. I don't know what Ancelotti thinks, he will make the right decision to align with everyone. We will see next season."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Despite being well known for his ability to find the net, Mbappe's quality in passing may be recognized by the number of assists he's racked up. During his time with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the attacker scored 256 goals but also managed to assist on 108 occasions across competitions.

As Camavinga suggests, Mbappe's qualities as a passer will certainly be on display next season with Real Madrid. After being heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital, the Frenchman joined the club on a free transfer after his contract at the Parc des Princes expired.

He was quite successful in Paris, winning Ligue 1 on six occasions, among other honors. However, Mbappe failed to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy, a factor that may have pushed him to move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe makes no demands of playing in specific position at Real Madrid - Reports

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly not made any demands with regards to the position he wishes to play in at Real Madrid. According to journalist Jose Felix Diaz of MARCA, the main intention of the World Cup winner is to contribute in any manner possible (via Madrid Universal).

Last season at PSG, Mbappe played on the left wing and down the middle as well. It is likely that he would be used primarily as a central striker, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo playing either side of him on the flanks.

However, it remains to be seen if manager Carlo Ancelotti tweaks his system following Mbappe's arrival. Last season, the Italian coach preferred going with a 4-4-2 system that saw Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo predominantly playing as the attackers.

Should Ancelotti stick with the same formation, Rodrygo could be the one losing out on a starting spot.