Real Madrid superstar emerges as top candidate to inherit Luka Modric's iconic No. 10 shirt: Reports

Since the departure of James Rodriguez ahead of the 2017-18 season, Luka Modric has been the proud owner of the iconic No. 10 jersey at Real Madrid. Gracing the mythical number with the utmost panache, the 38-year-old went on to win the Ballon d'Or and lead the Spanish Giants to multiple league and continental titles.

Modric, however, is deep into the twilight of his footballing career and reports suggest the Croatian midfielder might be in complete agreement with the role that he currently has at Los Blancos. Hence, Real Madrid will need to find a new heir to the iconic jersey and El Nacional reports that one of their star players is emerging as the top candidate.

Jude Bellingham, the club's summer signing, has been in incredible form since the start of the season, scoring 10 goals in as many matches for the Spanish giants. The 20-year-old has not just been a creative force in the middle of the park but also an absolute marksman when it comes to his late runs into the box. His blistering start has taken the limelight off all the other starlets operating in European football. If he continues on the current trajectory, Bellingham will become a real candidate for the Ballon d'Or in no time.

Adidas, the sportswear brand that sponsors Bellingham, is said to be evaluating the option of changing the midfielder's current jersey number. With Antonio Rudiger already occupying the No. 22 jersey, which the Englishman wore at both Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham decided to take the No. 5 jersey when he joined the Madrid club in honor of Zinedine Zidane. The French maestro immortalized the number at Real Madrid when he donned it during his stint with the Los Blancos.

But now, Bellingham might be in contention for another change in jersey number, and this time to one that has for long been handed over to the most creative players in a club.

Previously, it was expected that once Kylian Mbappe joined the All-Whites, he might be the obvious successor to Modric's No. 10, but now the anticipation of a deal happening between the two parties is dying down every passing.

Luka Modric reportedly upset over altered role at Real Madrid

Over the past few days, the news of Luka Modric's dissatisfaction over his reduced role at Real Madrid has emerged from various outlets. The veteran midfielder has so far had just four starts this season and featured heavily off the bench. During a recent press conference, head coach Carlo Ancelotti too didn't shy away from underlining that the 38-year-old wasn't happy with the lack of game time.

"I talk to him every day and I see a player who obviously isn't happy about not playing, but that said, he maintains a high level of motivation and desire to bring something to the team," Ancelotti said.

"No one can bring what he brings to the locker room. It's a charisma that he brings to his teammates. I totally understand him being affected by not playing, it happens to everyone who loves Modric."

With the Croatian no longer an undisputed starter at the club, rumors have emerged linking him to the Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs. But the experience and luxury that having Modric as a backup option brings might push Ancelotti and Real Madrid to safeguard his services until the end of the season.