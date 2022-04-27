Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema breaks Lionel Messi's UEFA Champions League record 

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema scored a stellar brace in Tuesday's 4-3 Champions League semi-final defeat to Manchester City, knocking down Lionel Messi's long-standing record.

Following the double at the Etihad Stadium, the Frenchman now has seven Champions League semi-final goals — one more than the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Los Blancos traveled to the backyard of the English champions for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. Playing at home, City came out all guns blazing in the first half and found themselves 2-0 up inside the opening quarter of an hour.

The Whites’ ever-reliable talisman Karim Benzema produced a moment of magic in the 32nd minute to give his team a lifeline. His first-time finish to Ferland Mendy’s cross was a sight to behold as it completely caught Cityzen's goalkeeper Ederson off-guard.

City scored another through Phil Foden early in the second half only to see it get canceled by Vinicius Junior’s solo effort two minutes later. Bernardo Silva scored Manchester City’s fourth of the night, leaving Real Madrid two goals down.

In the 80th minute, an Aymeric Laporte handball compelled the referee to point to the spot, setting the stage for Benzema to seize the day. Cool as a cucumber, the France international dispatched a Panenka penalty to score Madrid’s third goal of the night. The goal did not win Madrid the game but gave them confidence for next week’s return leg.

With the brace, Benzema has crossed the tally of old-rival Lionel Messi. The current Paris Saint-Germain star has scored six times in 15 semi-final appearances. The France international now has seven from 15 UCL semi-final matches.

Only Real Madrid’s record-goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals (13) than the 34-year-old in the Champions League semis.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema equals Lionel Messi’s record of most goals in a Champions League season

Last night’s haul not only took Benzema past Messi in terms of semi-final goals but it also saw him go level the Argentine’s best-ever UCL tally. With the brace against Man City, the 34-year-old has taken his Champions League goal tally to 14 for the season, matching Messi’s numbers of 2011-12.

The Real Madrid skipper’s 14 goals make him this season’s leading scorer in the Champions League, bolstering his claim for the Ballon d’Or. The France international also has 25 goals in La Liga, making him the top goal-getter in the Spanish top-flight as well.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava