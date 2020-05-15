Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema shares unseen footage before El Clasico clash with Barcelona  

Real Madrid came out on top in the most recent El Clasico.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is hailed as one of the most stylish footballers around. The Frenchman is a fashion icon and uses social media frequently to flaunt his riches. The Real Madrid hitman begun a series of VLOGs on his YouTube channel and revealed a series of behind-the-scenes football from important games this season.

Benzema has been Real Madrid's talisman since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018 and has lead the line to devastating effect for Los Blancos since then.

The most recent El Clasico saw Barcelona beaten in a tightly contested game. Substitute Mariano Diaz came on to score a memorable late goal to cap off a stunning victory 2-0 for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's talismanic figure after Ronaldo's departure

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema combined to devastating effect in the Spanish capital.

Speaking after attending his final training session, Benzema was sat in home comforts as he revealed his thoughts before the standout fixture.

"I practised before the game. The team looks good. Now I'm just going to chill at home."

"It [El Clasico] can be the biggest encounter in world football because everyone is watching the game and everybody wants to play this kind of a match"

"I don't know if it is the match of the year, but it is a very important game for our people and our supporters."

Hailed as the biggest fixture in world football, the Real Madrid forward talked up the significance of El Clasico to both sets of fans.

"Its a game like no other. In my opinion, it is the biggest fixture in world football."

Goals from Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz ensured that Real Madrid secured a well deserved 2-0 victory.

Real Madrid recorded a deserved 2-0 victory against Barcelona in March.

A beaming Benzema added after that game that it was a hard-fought encounter which spiced up the title race.

"It was a great game with a lot of pressure, but we managed to win. We secured three points which is very important for myself and the whole team, because it wasn't easy. We are very happy, it stirs up the Championship."

All the Real Madrid players were given two days off after the game. Benzema decided to make a quick trip to Paris to cool off for the business end of the season.

"Yesterday we won the match and we were all given two days off. I've come to Paris for two days real quick. I've got a few things to do here and chill. In resting mode, good vibe."

However, it wasn't all plain sailing for Benzema and Real Madrid. Having surrendered their league advantage to Barcelona shortly afterwards, Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal against Manchester City.

Once the season resumes, Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways after two disappointing defeats on the trot. Benzema is expected to be in the thick of the action, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid dethrone Barcelona in the La Liga summit.