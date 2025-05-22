Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric to leave club at the end of the season, will play last game against Real Sociedad

Midfield legend Luka Modric has announced that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the ongoing season. He will play his final match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 27, when Los Blancos take on Real Sociedad.

Taking to Instagram, Modric revealed that he would leave following the expiry of his contract this summer. He thanked club president Florentino Perez for signing him from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and extended it to the managers and teammates he worked with over the last 13 years.

The Croatian midfielder added that he was proud to be part of a successful spell at the club. He wrote:

"The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end… On Saturday, I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabéu. I arrived in 2012 with the dream of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world and the ambition to achieve great things, but I could never have imagined what was to come next. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the greatest club in history.

"I want to sincerely thank the club, especially President Florentino Pérez, my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has helped me throughout this time. Over the years, I have experienced incredible moments—comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations, and magical nights at the Bernabéu… We have won everything, and I have been very happy. Very, very happy.

"But beyond the titles and victories, I carry in my heart the love of all Madridistas. I truly don't know how to explain the special connection I have with you and how supported, respected, and loved I have felt and still feel. I will never forget every ovation and all the gestures of affection you have shown me. I leave with a full heart. Full of pride, gratitude, and unforgettable memories. And although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this jersey on the pitch, I will always be a Madridista. We will meet again. Real Madrid will always be my home. For life. Hala Madrid and Nothing Else."

Luke Modric will feature for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup next month. Los Blancos are expected to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager, who was once Modric's teammate at Bernabeu, as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

Luka Modric finishes Real Madrid career after glittering 13 years

Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012, with the Spanish side paying a reported £30 million to Tottenham. The Croatian has so far played 590 matches for Los Blancos, scoring 43 goals while assisting 95.

The midfielder finishes his Real career with four LaLiga titles, and six UEFA Champions League medals, among other honors.

There is little clarity on what Modric's next move could be. He had expressed earlier this year that he wanted to retire at Santiago Bernabeu, but that could remain a dream for the midfielder.

