Real Madrid superstar monitored by 3 clubs could force exit after Kylian Mbappe transfer: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo is reportedly being monitored by three Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea - ahead of Kylian Mbappe's imminent move to the Spanish capital.

With the Frenchman's arrival reportedly close, Real are highly likely to operate with English superstar Jude Bellingham in the centre and Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. on the flanks.

According to SPORT, Rodrygo isn't willing to take a squad rotation role after Mbappe's arrival, which makes his future at the Santiago Bernabeu highly uncertain.

Rodrygo has enjoyed another successful season at Real Madrid so far in 2023-24, with 17 goals and eight assists in 45 games across all competitions.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Real would not need to make any sales to facilitate a move for Mbappe. However, their hand might be forced into the sale of the Brazilian superstar if he requests a move away from the club.

With the Saudi Pro League's interest in star Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah growing day by day, Liverpool might be looking for a replacement in the summer. Their constant monitoring of Rodrygo's situation shows that they believe he could be the perfect player to fill Salah's shoes at the club.

Manchester United have also been looking for a young superstar winger who can improve their squad for the present and the future. The signing of Antony from Ajax for an eye-watering £86 million seems to be a huge flop, and they could enter the market again for a winger.

Finally, Chelsea are crying out for help up top, with newly transferred star Cole Palmer often being left to do all the heavy lifting in attack. Rodrygo could become the perfect complement, with his creativity and Palmer's finishing becoming a lethal combination.

All in all, Rodrygo would be a great addition to any of the three Premier League sides' squads should he decide to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Real Madrid reportedly has three possible timeframes to announce Kylian Mbappe's arrival

Real Madrid have three possible timeframes to announce French superstar Kylian Mbappe's transfer, according to reports from AS (via Forbes).

The Champions League semi-final draw put Real up against Bayern Munich, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the other one. This implies that a match-up between Mbappe's current and potential future employers is on the cards in the Champions League final.

The first timeframe, therefore, is right after the final, which will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on June 1. This timeframe also ends before the UEFA European Championships kick off on June 14.

Two other timeframes are being considered post the Euro 2024 final, which is set to be held on July 14. This would leave just a month and a half before the end of the summer transfer window on August 31.