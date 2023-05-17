Real Madrid superstar’s agent confirms his client could consider Premier League switch

Real Madrid attacker Vinicus Juinior's agent has confirmed that the Brazilian would consider a switch to the Premier League if he decides to leave Los Blancos. The Brazilian has been one of Los Blancos' most influential players in recent seasons.

He has once again been instrumental this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 52 games across competitions. The Brazilian is considered one of the team's indispensible players. However, his agent Federico Pena has told the Telegraph:

"Vini is very attached to Real Madrid and is very happy there. He is at ease and loves the club very much."

While he added that he doesn't believe Vinicius would leave the club, he added that if he does so, Premier League could be an option. Pena said:

"Things change in football, and there are things you never imagine will happen . If one day he were to leave Madrid, it wouldn't make sense to go anywhere other than the Premier League."

Vinicius scored a spectacular goal when Los Blancos drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu. The holders take on City at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17) night.

Vinicius is once again expected to be crucial in the high-voltage clash as Madrid seek back-to-back finals.

Real Madrid manager outlines plans for UCL second leg at Manchester City

Real Madrid come up against one of the best coaches in world football, Pep Guardiola, when they take on Manchester City in the concluding leg of their semifinal tie. However, Los Blancos have a great coach in their ranks, too, in Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian was asked about his plan for the clash at the Etihad. Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's website):

“My plan is the same as always: to try to get the best out of our team both individually and collectively. This is going to be a match that will demand a lot from us, and we can perform better than we did in the first leg.

"That's what we'll try to do tomorrow. Courage and personality are extremely important factors in this type of game. I want to see my team read the game well.”

Ancelotti led the team to Champions League glory last year and has won the competition twice with them. He's now eyeing a third title with the 14-time champions.

