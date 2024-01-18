Real Madrid superstar has spoken to Alphonso Davies multiple times as they prepare summer move: Reports

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has reportedly had multiple conversations with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as he prepares to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Brazilian winger has spoken to Davies in an attempt to convince the player to join the Spanish giants. The left-back has been constantly linked to the aforementioned move with just over a year left on his current deal.

It has been reported by the German publication BILD that Davies has also refused five renewal offers from the Bundesliga outfit (via Football Espnan). This could suggest that the Canada international is likely to move to Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti currently has two players in the left-back position at his disposal. With Davies coming in, it is believed that French defender Ferland Mendy could be on his way out.

The aforementioned report claims that Los Blancos wish to integrate a younger long-term option and would be willing to let the 28-year-old Mendy exit the club. Although the favorite to start when fit over Fran Garcia, Mendy has missed five La Liga matches this season due to injury. Last year, he was absent for 14 first-division matches due to a muscle problem.

Hence, Davies, 23, could come in as a replacement for the Frenchman. The Bayern Munich star has made 177 appearances for the Bavarian side, bagging eight goals and 28 assists across competitions. He's won the Bundesliga five times and UEFA Champions League once in Munich.

Gary Neville lauds Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham for not joining Manchester United

Jude Bellingham (via Getty Images)

Gary Neville praised Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for making the bold decision not to join Manchester United and move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

He completed a reported €30.15 million transfer to the German side at the time and impressed during his three-year stay at the club. After bagging 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 matches at Dortmund, Bellingham earned himself a whopping €103 million move to Real Madrid last summer.

Addressing the 20-year-old's choice, Neville told Sky Sports (via Real Champs):

“He has a choice between Dortmund and United. And somehow that kid, well done to him, chose Borussia Dortmund, and he’s now one of the greatest players in the world, one of the greatest English talents. What would have happened to him if he’d come here? I don’t know."

Manchester United are currently struggling in the Premier League, placed seventh and are out of the Champions League. They finished third in the league last year and sixth the season before.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has been on fire for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals and assisting six times in 24 matches across competitions.