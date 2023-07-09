Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr reveals relationship status amid rumours that he was spotted in same room as OnlyFans model Key Alves

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior recently said that he is single. This is in answer to speculations after the footballer was spotted in the same room as Volleyball star and OnlyFans model Key Alves.

It resulted in speculations about whether they are in a relationship. That, however, isn't the case. Vinicius recently said (h/t Madrid Zone):

"I am single and very happy (laughs)."

The Real Madrid attacker was previously in a relationship with Maria Julia Mazalli. Julia Mazalli was a famous social media influencer. However, judging by Vinicius' recent words, the relationship has already come to an end.

Florentino Perez warmly welcomed Arda Guler to Real Madrid

18-year-old Turkish star Arda Guler has joined the Madrid giants. The youngster arrived from Fenerbahce for a fee of €18 million. Guller will reportedly receive a signing bonus of €10 million as well.

Florentino Perez gave Guller a warm welcome to the club. The Turkey international is one of the highly touted prospects in the European circuit at the moment. Speaking about Guler, Perez said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“Today we continue to bolster the present and the future of our squad. We continue to build on a sporting project that we regard as strategic and fundamental in order to be able to return to the successes we have achieved in recent years.”

He added:

“For this reason, today is also a very special day for us. Because a young player who dreams of success in the world of football with Real Madrid has arrived. A player with enormous talent and who, naturally, was wanted by the big clubs in European football. Your talent and hard work have earned you a place at the most loved and admired club in the world."

Guler, 18, is set to be an important player for the club in the foreseeable future. Along with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Guler is expected to be a part of the team's midfield core.

