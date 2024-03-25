Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr sends message to Manchester City man who picked up injury in international fixture

Brazil and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has sent a message to Manchester City defender Kyle Walker after the latter picked up an injury. The England international was forced off after just 20 minutes as the Three Lions faced off against the Selecao at Wembley.

Brazil won the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from wonderkid Endrick, who will be joining Real Madrid in the summer. Following the game, Vinicius Jr sent a message to the injured Walker, hailing the Manchester City star as the best defender he has ever come up against. The 23-year-old said:

"Ah, it’s all very sad. Every time a player leaves the pitch injured it’s very sad, not only for the player but for all of us who are there on the pitch. We want to play against the best, Walker, I always say, he’s the best defender I’ve ever faced and it’s always a very good duel. He respects me a lot and I respect him a lot. Each one defends their side with the greatest will in the world."

Walker and Vinicius Jr have locked horns against each other in some intense matches in the Champions League over the past few years. The two players could meet once more in just more than two weeks when Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

However, it now remains to be seen whether Walker can play a part in the game as the extent of his injury is being evaluated. The duo have taken on each other five times so far for club and country, with both ending up on the winning side twice and one game ending in a stalemate.

Real Madrid star sends warning to Manchester City ahead of UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has sent a warning to Manchester City as the two sides have been drawn against each other in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The France international has stated that they will be keen to take revenge on the Cityzens, who knocked them out of the competition last season in the semi-finals. Tchouameni said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"Man City? We are Real Madrid, we can't be afraid. They knocked us out last year and we'll be out for revenge, we'll want to show who Los Blancos is. To be the best, you have to beat the best. We'll take game after game to lift the trophy in June."

Real Madrid are the most successful side in Champions League history, by some distance. They have won the competition a record 14 times, but were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the semis last season. Pep Guardiola's side eventually went on to win the competition for the first time in their history, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final.