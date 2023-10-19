Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr sends message of strength to international teammate Neymar after he picked up ACL injury

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has sent Brazil teammate Neymar a message of strength after the Al-Hilal superstar ruptured his ACL.

Neymar sustained an ACL injury and tore his meniscus in Selecao's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (October 17). The 31-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with fears growing that his career could be coming to an end.

Vinicius looked to lift his fellow countryman's spirit with a post on his Instagram story. He stated:

"Have a nice recovery! Te amo (Neymar)."

Vinicius Junior's Instagram story.

The Al-Hilal frontman's injury occurred in the 45+1st minute of the loss to Uruguay. He collided with Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz before being left on the ground in a heap.

The tearful former Paris Saint-Germain star was taken off on a stretcher with his head in his hands. He missed 14 of PSG's games as they won the Ligue 1 title after undergoing surgery on a ligament injury.

Neymar is set to go under the knife again and will miss many months of action with his new Saudi Pro League club. He joined Al-Hilal from the Parisians this past summer for €90 million.

Neymar nearly joined Real Madrid during his youth

The Al-Hilal frontman could have joined Real Madrid.

Brazil's all-time record goalscorer revealed last year that he once trialed at Real Madrid at the age of 10. He was wowed by Selecao stars that were at Los Blancos at the time, including Ronaldo Nazario. He told the Fenomenos podcast (via Football Espana):

"When I was 10, Real Madrid invited me for a trial. I was thrilled and so happy. I watched their training practice (it was during the Galacticos era) and I watched a game."

The former Barcelona attacker continued by revealing he got a photo with the Brazilian stars:

"I think all the goals in that game were scored by Brazilians. Two by Ronaldo, one by Robinho and a free-kick from Julio Baptista and another by Roberto Carlos. After the game I got a picture with them. I was over the moon. I stayed there for a week."

However, Neymar got homesick and decided to quit after receiving an invitation to compete in a competition:

"It lasted for four of five days. On the fifth day they wanted to take me to a championship at the Barcelona MIC Cup but I quit. I got really homesick and I wanted to go back home."

The five-time Ligue 1 champion instead joined Barca at the age of 21 in 2013 from Brazilian outfit Santos for €88 million. He became a hero with the Catalan giants, bagging 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games. He won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, and one Spanish Super Cup during his four years at Camp Nou.