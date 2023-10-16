Real Madrid in talks with Al-Ittihad over unique proposal to help Karim Benzema return to Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

Real Madrid are in talks with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad over a sensational return of former captain Karim Benzema to the Santiago Bernabeu. The French striker moved to the Gulf country this summer, along with a number of top European stars.

Benzema left Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract at the club, ending his 14-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French striker's future was the subject of much discussion at the tail end of the 2022-23 season, as his contract in Madrid came to an end.

Al-Ittihad convinced Benzema to swap Spain for Saudi Arabia, with the Frenchman teaming up with compatriot N'Golo Kante at the club. The Saudi Pro League champions signed the 35-year-old on a deal until 2026.

The uncertainty surrounding his future in the summer ensured that Benzema never got a chance to bid the club's fans farewell. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen on making amends, and is in talks with his club, as per El Nacional.

Perez has proposed a friendly match between Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad at the Santiago Bernabeu, to allow the striker say his goodbyes properly. The proposal includes to allow the Frenchman play one last game in a Real Madrid shirt, and he will play one half for each side.

Benzema has contributed three goals and two assists in seven league games for Al-Ittihad so far this season. The defending champions are currently fourth in the standings, four points off top spot.

Karim Benzema, the underrated Real Madrid legend

Karim Benzema joined Los Blancos as a fresh-faced youngster in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais. The Frenchman left a lasting legacy at the club, leaving as their joint-most decorated player.

Benzema won 25 major honors in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five UEFA Champions League crowns. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2022, a fitting accolade for his heroics in the 2021-22 season as he fired Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Benzema sits behind only Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for goals in a Los Blancos shirt, with the Frenchman netting 354 times. He is one of the most underrated players in the club's recent history despite his achievements with the club.

The 35-year-old striker will get the send-off he deserves for his service to the club if the match is agreed. His career at the club was iconic, and he helped nurture the next generation of attackers, including Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.