Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen shares why he opted to join Juventus instead of Los Blancos 2 years ago

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has no regrets over turning down a move to Real Madrid in 2021. The Spanish defender has been very impressive for the Cherries this season and has reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The LaLiga champions are looking for a new defender this year following their recent injury woes. Eder Militao ruptured his ACL last November and is sidelined for the rest of the campaign. It is the Brazilian's second long-term injury in the past 18 months and the club remain eager to address the position this year.

Huijsen has apparently popped up on their radar once again. The 19-year-old was previously wanted by Los Blancos when he was still at the Malaga academy. However, Huijsen opted to move to Juventus instead that year.

Speaking to The Guardian, the player insisted that it was the correct decision for his development.

“Going to Serie A instead of Real Madrid 2 years ago? Obviously Real Madrid is a great club, it’s close to home, but at the time, it was the best decision for me to make,” said Huijsen.

Huijsen spent three years with the Bianconeri, before securing a move to the Vitality Stadium last summer. He has registered 19 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth this season, even chipping in with two goals.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal defender?

Real Madrid have set their sights on Arsenal defender William Saliba, according to Fichajes.net. The Frenchman has been outstanding for the north London side in recent times and his efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, with both players on the wrong side of 30. Saliba has been identified among the candidates for the job.

However, the Frenchman's contract with the Gunners runs until 2027, so the club are under no pressure to let him go. Arsenal have assembled an enviable squad and are on the rise under Mikel Arteta.

Saliba remains a key part of the Spaniard's plans and has forged a rock-solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the back. As such, the north London side won't be too keen to let the player leave.

However, the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu has proven to be too hard for many players to resist. Real Madrid remain the dominant force in Europe at the moment and Arsenal could struggle to keep their hands off Saliba.

