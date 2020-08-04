According to a report published by ESPN, sources close to Real Madrid have confirmed that the La Liga champions do not want to make new signings in the upcoming transfer window till they manage to complete the sale of Gareth Bale.

The Welsh winger has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and is no longer in Zinedine Zidane's plans at the club. Gareth Bale has been involved in several controversies off the pitch and is not a fan favourite at Real Madrid.

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Gareth Bale divides opinion. 🤔



He stands at another crossroads in his career this summer... — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 30, 2020

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been diplomatic in his press conferences this season and has not revealed his plans for Gareth Bale. According to reports, the winger does not mind seeing out his contract at the club and staying at Real Madrid till 2022.

Real Madrid has a formidable array of forwards at the club and Gareth Bale has largely been left on the fringes of a squad that has effectively been revolutionised by legendary Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid will allow Gareth Bale to leave this summer

Gareth Bale has struggled at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale was touted as the rightful heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne when he arrived at Real Madrid from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. While Bale has managed to win four Champions League trophies with the Spanish giants, he has failed to endear himself to the passionate Real Madrid faithful.

The Welsh speedster has joined Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez on the fringes of the Real Madrid squad and both superstars feel ostracised from the club. Gareth Bale has also been involved in multiple off-the-pitch incidents that have only served to exacerbate the ill feelings of the Real Madrid fanbase.

On his day, Gareth Bale is still unplayable and is perfectly capable of producing moments of sheer magic on the pitch. Zinedine Zidane has used Bale sparingly this season and will not mind the Welsh star's departure from Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale opened up about getting whistled by his own Real Madrid fans.



(via Erik Anders Lang/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/PjU3sE4irk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 3, 2020

Real Madrid regularly revamps its squad but will be unable to acquire some of its targets in the upcoming transfer window due to the financial crisis caused by the worldwide pandemic. According to the Spanish media, the La Liga champions will try to sell some of their senior players and raise up to €200 million to prepare for the future.

Gareth Bale is likely to become a casualty of Zinedine Zidane's plans for Real Madrid and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League. The former Spurs star has publicly expressed his displeasure with the Real Madrid squad and is seemingly not concerned about his career at the club.

Bale and Zidane do not see eye to eye

Real Madrid pipped arch-rivals Barcelona to the La Liga title this season and has become a dominant force under Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish giants have focussed on defensive solidity this season and have one of the most impenetrable defences in Europe.

Real Madrid is set to face Manchester City this weekend in the Champions League and will have to overcome a 2-1 deficit at the Etihad Stadium against Pep Guardiola's side to progress to the next stage of the competition.

