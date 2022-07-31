Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan planning 2023 move for Marco Asensio; Chicharito reveals secret to Los Blancos' recent success, and more - July 31, 2022

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Juventus in a friendly at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Karim Benzema scored from the spot in the first half, before Marco Asensio doubled the lead after the break.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are planning a move for Marco Asensio next summer. Elsewhere, Chicharito has revealed the secret to Los Blancos' recent success.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 31, 2022:

AC Milan planning 2023 move for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at AC Milan.

AC Milan are planning to secure the signature of Marco Asensio in 2023, according to El Desmarque via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. Asensio enjoyed a fruitful 2021-22 campaign with the La Liga giants, scoring 12 times in 42 appearances across competitions.

However, his future is up in the air, with the 26-year-old no longer a guaranteed starter under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Asensio wants to leave in search of regular football, and Los Blancos are willing to let him go for €35 million. The Rossoneri are interested in the player but cannot afford him right now. As such, they are planning to wait a year and sign him on a Bosman move.

Chicharito reveals secret to Real Madrid's recent success

Chicharito has paid tribute to his former club.

Former Real Madrid striker Chicharito believes Los Blancos’ never-say-die attitude is the secret to their recent success. The La Liga giants enjoyed a brilliant campaign under Ancelotti - winning the league and European double - and are looking to continue their domestic and continental dominance next season too.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Chicharito: “Goal vs Atletico? I keep it very much in mind. What a scenario. It was the top of my year there. That's Madrid. They always win and never give up. I scored when there was a minute left and we qualified.” 🎙| Chicharito: “Goal vs Atletico? I keep it very much in mind. What a scenario. It was the top of my year there. That's Madrid. They always win and never give up. I scored when there was a minute left and we qualified.” https://t.co/Ypf1YHCvrL

Speaking to AS, Chicarito also said that his former club generate a unique energy that drives them to success.

“Winning - it’s as simple as that. They keep winning the trophy, and their success is based on a ‘never give up attitude’. Look at that game we mentioned earlier. I scored that goal against Atletico with a minute left, and we progressed,” said Chicharito.

He added:

“Real Madrid generate a unique energy, a synergy with their fans. ... It’s the only logical way to explain it. Why else how do you explain that second goal by Rodrygo against City? You can’t explain these things. Those of us who play football know how difficult that goal was.”

Carlos Ancelotti compares Los Blancos trio to Bermuda Triangle

Carlo Ancelotti has compared the midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro to the Bermuda triangle. The three players have been at the centre of Real Madrid’s rise in the past decade. They continue to be a vital part of the first team, as evident in pre-season.

Speaking after the win over Juventus, the Italian manager also addressed his transparency in team selection ahead of the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 11.

“It was a good game, and we finished the pre-season well. It has been a nice tour, with so many fans showing us love and affection at all the games. We’re now going back to Madrid to prepare for the UEFA Super Cup with motivation,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“There are no secrets in football. It’s not certain that those players will be the ones who play the UEFA Super Cup, as we still have over a week to go, and we’ll see. Sometimes I have doubts with the line-up, because I have to evaluate everything.”

Ancelotti said that he's happy with the choices in his midfield and also paid tribute to his old guard.

“I like both sets, with classic players and also rock and roll. I call Casemiro, Kroos and Modric the Bermuda Triangle, because the ball disappears there,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian went on to speak highly of Karim Benzema, calling him the 'best'.

“He’s the best. He does absolutely everything well, and it’s so hard for defenders to mark him. That’s Karim,” said Ancelotti.

