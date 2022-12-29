Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alphonso Davies not for sale; club have Toni Kroos worry, and more - December 28, 2022

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their upcoming La Liga clash against Valladolid on Friday (December 30). Carlo Ancelotti's wards are second in the league, two points behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have no plans to offload Alphonso Davies any time soon. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are worried that Toni Kroos could retire at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 28, 2022:

Alphonso Davies not for sale

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich have no intentions of offloading Alphonso Davies, according to BILD via Madrid Universal. The Canadian has established himself as one of the finest left-back in the world at the Allianz Arena. The 22-year-old's steady rise in the Bundesliga has forced Real Madrid to take notice.

Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back following the recent struggles of Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. Mendy's efforts in the final third have left a lot to be desired, while his salary demands have also stalled contract extension talks.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Alphonso Davies is definitely not for sale for Bayern, amid rumours from Spain of Real Madrid interest. Like with all their young key players, Bayern's goal is to extend Davies' contract beyond 2025 to avoid any risk of losing him [ @BILD Alphonso Davies is definitely not for sale for Bayern, amid rumours from Spain of Real Madrid interest. Like with all their young key players, Bayern's goal is to extend Davies' contract beyond 2025 to avoid any risk of losing him [@BILD] https://t.co/r0OsCxmDTR

The situation has prompted the La Liga giants to look for a replacement. Recent reports have claimed that Real Madrid have found their man in Davies.

The 22-year-old has been in exceptional form for Bayern Munich in recent seasons. His efforts at both ends of the pitch have made him a hot commodity in European football. Davies has amassed one goal and four assists in 19 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga giants.

The Canadian's contract runs till 2025, and it's believed that Los Blancos are plotting to move for him in 2024. However, it's now being reported that the Bavarians are already planning to extend Davies' contract beyond 2025. As such, it appears that the La Liga giants will have to move on to alternate targets.

Real Madrid have Toni Kroos worry

Toni Kroos is yet to make a decision on his future.

Real Madrid are worried that Toni Kroos could hang up his boots at the end of the season, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The German midfielder has already retired from international football but continues to be an indispensable part of Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian has used the 32-year-old on 18 occasions this season, and Kroos has responded by setting up four goals and scoring one.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | There’s a feeling at Real Madrid that Toni Kroos might retire. #rmalive | There’s a feeling at Real Madrid that Toni Kroos might retire. @diarioas 🚨| There’s a feeling at Real Madrid that Toni Kroos might retire. @diarioas #rmalive

Los Blancos are already planning to bring in Jude Bellingham next year. The La Liga giants are now worried that they might have to target another midfielder if Kroos decides not to continue beyond the summer.

The German has remained coy regarding his future but is expected to make a decision in the coming months.

Los Blancos edging closer to Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are working behind the scenes to beat the competition for Jude Bellingham, according to Marca.

The English midfielder is a top target for the La Liga giants ahead of 2023, but there's expected to be a melee for his signature. Los Blancos remain determined to sign the player and are already in touch with the player's camp to facilitate a move.

Borussia Dortmund are aware of Real Madrid's intentions and are willing to let Bellingham go for the right price. The Bundesliga side could also let the player decide his future destination, and Los Blancos have maintained contact with the 19-year-old to stay at the front of the pile.

The club had asked the Englishman not to sign an extension with Dortmund, and he has obliged their request. It remains to be seen whether he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu despite having multiple options on the table.

