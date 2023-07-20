Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alvaro Odriozola agrees to join Real Sociedad; Reinier Jesus to leave on loan, and more - July 20, 2023

Real Madrid missed out on La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League last season but won the Copa del Rey. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is working to improve his squad to challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Meanwhile, right-back Alvaro Odriozola has agreed to join Real Sociedad. Elsewhere, Reinier Jesus will be sent out on loan. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 20, 2023:

Alvaro Odriozola agrees to join Real Sociedad

Cadiz CF vs Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Alvaro Odriozola has agreed to join Real Sociedad on loan this summer, according to SPORT.

The Spanish right-back has struggled for game time at Real Madrid under Ancelotti and is no longer part of plans for next season. The Italian tactician opted to use Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez for the position last season, and the trend is expected to continue next campaign.

Odriozola joined Los Blancos in 2018 after exceeding expectations with his boyhood club Sociedad. However, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been a disappointment. The 27-year-old has struggled to live up to the billing, and even loan deals to Bayern Munich and Fiorentina haven't helped his cause.

The Spaniard was close to a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but Ancelotti decided against letting him leave. However, Odriozola barely featured for the La Liga giants last season and looks set to finally move away.

His contract with Real Madrid expires in a year, and the club are in talks to let him return to Sociedad on loan. It was previously believed that Los Blancos will ask for a fee for the player, but it now appears that they could let him leave for free.

Reinier Jesus to leave Real Madrid on loan

Reinier Jesus is set to leave Real Madrid on loan, according to journalist Miguel Angel Toribio.

The Brazilian midfielder will not be part of the squad set to leave for the US tour this week. Instead, Los Blancos are working to send him out on loan to continue his development. The 20-year-old joined the La Liga giants with a big reputation in January 2021 but has failed to hit the ground running.

Jesus was sent out on a two-year loan to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 but returned to Real Madrid last summer after a year in the Bundesliga. He spent a difficult 2022-23 season on loan at Girona, who were initially interested in taking him back this summer. However, they eventually opted not to pursue the player.

The 20-year-old is not part of plans for Los Blancos next season, with Ancelotti spoilt for choice in midfield. As such, the club are working to offload him on another loan move.

Toni Kroos looks ahead to El Clasico

Toni Kroos was a key figure for Ancelotti last season.

Toni Kroos reckons Real Madrid's tie against Barcelona can never be a friendly. The two teams are set to lock horns at the AT&T Stadium on July 29 in a pre-season game. The Blaugrana pipped Los Blancos to the La Liga title last season, finishing ten points ahead of their bitter rivals.

Real Madrid were also handed a Spanish Super Cup final defeat by their arch-rivals, so Ancelotti will be eager to put his best foot forward in pre-season. Kroos told Los Blancos' media that the upcoming El Clasico will help his team get into rhythm ahead of the new campaign.

"It’s a special game and in a special stadium. It’s what the game deserves. This is probably one of the games that is not friendly. I think that a Clasico against Barcelona is never a friendly.

"This type of game will help us get into rhythm. It will be our third meeting for us there. And I think we will improve every game," said Kroos.

He added:

“The team will have already had two games to get back together after the summer, and it is always important to recover the feeling of playing together.

"And I hope that against Barcelona, we are at that point. I hope we can play good football, a good match for our fans there, and win because against Barcelona it’s never a friendly.”

Kroos' position in the team could come under threat next season following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.