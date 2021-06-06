Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Ancelotti wants €60m Serie A star at club, Los Blancos star claims countryman will stay and more - 6th June 2021

Carlo Ancelotti has been tasked with reviving Real Madrid’s fortunes next season after the club finished the 2020-21 campaign without silverware for the first time in over a decade.

The Italian will be aiming to add the right players to the Los Blancos squad, but part of his agenda will also be improving the current set of players.

Ancelotti has worked with a few of the current stars in his previous stint and will be hoping that he can use that experience to help get the best out of his squad.

Real Madrid are expected to let a few underperformers leave this summer, so the Italian may have to shortlist the players he thinks can still contribute to the cause next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid from June 6, 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Serie A star at Real Madrid

Hirving Lozano

Carlo Ancelotti wants Napoli star Hirving Lozano at Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Mexican enjoyed a fantastic 2020-21 season, registering 15 goals and five assists from 43 appearances for the Serie A side, and is currently valued at €60 million.

Ancelotti failed with a move for the player last summer when he was in charge at Everton.

The Italian has instructed the club to initiate a move for the Mexican as he attempts to revive the Real Madrid attack.

Los Blancos have struggled in the 2020-21 season due to inconsistencies from players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo Goes and Marco Asensio.

The latter has also been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, so Lozano could even be his potential replacement. However, the La Liga giants might balk at Napoli’s asking price for the player.

Real Madrid star claims countryman will stay at the club

Eden Hazard

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is confident that Eden Hazard will stay at the club beyond the summer.

Hazard’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu continues to hang in the balance, with rumors surfacing that he could be offloaded before the new season.

However, speaking to Le Soir and Sudpresse, Courtois claimed that his compatriot will stay.

“I'm 100 percent sure that he'll stay, he doesn't want to leave. Only the Madrid press write about a desire to leave. He wants to carry on, play injury free and win titles. At Real Madrid, there are always criticisms all the time and for everyone,” said Courtois.

Los Blancos revive interest in Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Carlo Ancelotti is eager to make Sevilla defender Jules Kounde his first signing of the summer, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been on Real Madrid’s radar for some time, with the futures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane still unresolved.

The club’s interest in Kounde is understandable as Los Blancos could become thin in the centre-back position if both Ramos and Varane leave.

Ancelotti also believes the Sevilla star would be ideal for his tactics. However, the 22-year-old is expected to cost a fortune.

