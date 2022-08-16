Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Blanco wanted by La Liga duo; Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Marco Asensio future, and more - August 15, 2022

Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Almeria on Sunday. Los Blancos went behind early in the game, but goals from Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba in the second half helped seal all three points.

Meanwhile, Antonio Blanco is wanted by Cadiz and Getafe this summer. Elsewhere, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on the future of Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 15, 2022:

Antonio Blanco wanted by Cadiz and Getafe

Cadiz and Getafe are locked in a battle to secure the signature of Antonio Blanco, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish midfielder has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for almost a decade and has grown in leaps and bounds over. However, the 22-year-old has failed to break into the first team since making his debut in 2021.

Blanco is eager to continue his development with regular football this season. Cadiz are interested in his signature, while Getafe are also monitoring him with interest. Los Blancos could send him out on loan to help him gain valuable experience. They also have the option of offloading him permanently this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Marco Asensio's future at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air.

Carlo Ancelotti remains coy on Marco Asensio’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard was an unused substitute for the game on Sunday and has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking after the game, the Italian manager hinted that Asensio’s departure cannot be ruled out.

“For as long as he is a Real Madrid player, he is a Real Madrid player. We need to remember how good he was last year. Anything can happen before August 31, but for now, he is an important Real Madrid player,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti also admitted that some of the youngsters struggled to live up to the occasion on Sunday.

“The youngsters deserved to play because of what they're doing in training. But, maybe this game weighed on them a little in an emotional sense. They didn't show the quality they've been showing in training, but that's normal since they're young, and it's tough to wear this shirt. I didn't take Camavinga off because of anything he did wrong, just that he was on a yellow," said Ancelotti.

The Italian went on to praise Lucas Vazquez for scoring the equaliser.

“We started the match poorly, as they found space in behind. That made the game difficult, as they were very good at closing off space. We had many shots but struggled to score. In the second half, they were more tired, and we had more control and chances. Lucas Vazquez did well (to equalise). He is always alert, always showing the right intensity and the right attitude," said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid next face Celta Vigo on Saturday.

David Alaba thrilled to score winner for Los Blancos

David Alaba has gone from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba is delighted to have scored the winner for Real Madrid on Sunday. The Austrian came off the bench in the second half and scored a beautiful free-kick to complete the comeback.

Speaking after the game, Alaba said that the team had backed him to take the free-kick.

“I’m thrilled I was able to help the team to the win, which is all that matters and what we came here for. I had a good feeling even before I stepped up and the team gave me the confidence to take it. Ancelotti told me to take the free-kick before he brought me on; he said I would score and then afterwards he said, 'I told you so'',” said Alaba.

He added:

“Almería did a great job; they were full of confidence, and they were bold as well. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, playing away from home in front of these fans, but we had a glut of chances following their goal. After the first 45 minutes, we told ourselves we just had to relax and continue with the same approach.”

David Alaba joined Los Blancos last summer on a Bosman move.

