Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger eyeing Kai Havertz reunion; Reece James wants to join Los Blancos, and more - June 11, 2023

Real Madrid are expected to put extra effort into their squad rebuilding exercise this summer following an underwhelming season. Carlo Ancelotti's team lost their La Liga title to bitter rivals Barcelona and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by eventual winners Manchester City in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger wants attacker Kai Havertz to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, defender Reece James is ready to join Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 11, 2023:

Antonio Rudiger eyeing Kai Havertz reunion

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger is hoping to be reunited with his good friend Kai Havertz at Real Madrid this summer.

The Chelsea forward could leave Stamford Bridge this year after failing to convince the club hierarchy. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and failed to convince him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2020. Havertz eventually decided to join the Blues after leaving Bayer Leverkusen that year, but the La Liga giants have retained an interest in the German.

The player’s recent woes with the London giants have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Havertz and are looking to finally get their man this summer.

The La Liga giants are expected to invest in the attack following the departures of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Havertz is among the names on the club’s wish list.

While on international duty, as cited by AS, Rudiger said that the final decision regarding the move rests in the hands of Los Blancos.

"It would make me happy to play with Havertz again at club level. Unfortunately, I cannot say a lot about it... in terms of transfers, my opinion is secondary. They’re club decisions," said Rudiger.

Havertz and Rudiger were teammates at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James wants to join Real Madrid

Reece James is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reece James is ready to join Real Madrid, according to El Debate via The Hard Tackle.

The English righ-back has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons with Chelsea, prompting interest from clubs across the continent. The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, but his stock remains high. Los Blancos are among the clubs vying for his services ahead of the summer.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new right-back as they look to lay down succession plans to Dani Carvajal. The Spanish full-back has enjoyed an outstanding run at the Santiago Bernabeu but has shown signs of wane this season. Real Madrid reckon James is the ideal candidate for the role and are closely monitoring his situation with the Blues.

It was previously believed that prising the Englishman away from the London giants this summer will be next to impossible. However, it now appears that a move could transpire this year, especially since the player is ready to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Los Blancos still have to strike a deal with Chelsea for their prized asset, which will be easier said than done.

Los Blancos interested in Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is the next big thing in European football.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Benjamin Sesko, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation for RB Salzburg recently and has already agreed to join RB Leipzig this summer. However, he could leave the German club even before kicking a ball. Los Blancos are keen to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have Sesko on their radar.

The La Liga giants have to bring in a quality replacement for Karim Benzema, who has decided to leave the club after more than a decade of service. Real Madrid have multiple names on their radar to fill the boots of the mercurial Frenchman.

Sesko could be among the cheaper options on offer, with the player valued at €50 million. Los Blancos also have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane, but the Englishman could cost a fortune this summer.

Sesko’s inexperience does add a degree of doubt to the entire transfer, so the club could be better advised to sign a more established striker. However, there’s no denying the Slovenian’s qualities. The 20-year-old has 18 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions for Salzburg this season.

