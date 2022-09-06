Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger made financial sacrifice to join Los Blancos; Vinicius Junior wants long stay at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - September 6, 2022

Real Madrid will kick off their UEFA Champions League title defence at Celtic tonight (September 6). Manager Carlo Ancelotti won the league and European double last season and will be keen to continue his team's domestic and continental dominance.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger’s agent Saif Rubie has said that the German defender made financial sacrifices to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior wants a long and fruitful stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories on September 6, 2022:

Antonio Rudiger made financial sacrifice to join Real Madrid, says Saif Rubie

Antonio Rudiger moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Antonio Rudiger turned down far better offers to move to Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent Saif Rubie. The German defender left Chelsea at the end of his contract and joined the La Liga giants on a Bosman move.

In an interaction with talkSPORT, as relayed by Marca, Rubie said that Rudiger had offers to double his salary this summer.

“Let me confirm this, live on air, the Real Madrid deal was the smallest deal on offer. There was a club in England offering almost double the amount and a club in Europe doubling the amount. I'm not going to discuss the specifics. Everyone knows there were teams interested in this player. He is one of the best in the world,” said Rubie.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Rudiger's intermediary Saif Rubie: "What if I told you Chelsea and the old regime, basically made next to no effort to keep Rudiger. At the time he was very happy to stay and potentially be the captain of the club. He was offered half the amount Lukaku were earning."



{TalkSport} Rudiger's intermediary Saif Rubie: "What if I told you Chelsea and the old regime, basically made next to no effort to keep Rudiger. At the time he was very happy to stay and potentially be the captain of the club. He was offered half the amount Lukaku were earning."{TalkSport}

Rubie added that the Blues showed little desire to keep Rudiger at Stamford Bridge and also proposed an unimpressive contract renewal offer.

“What if I told you Chelsea, and the old regime, basically made next to no effort to keep the player. At the time, he was very happy to stay and potentially be the captain of the club. He was offered a contract that was half the amount Romelu Lukaku was earning. You are talking about trading in the margins,” said Rubie.

Rudiger has hit the ground running since his move to Spain.

Vinicius Junior wants long stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior has gone from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior has expressed a desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for a long time. The Brazilian is a vital cog in Ancelotti’s attack and is wanted at clubs around Europe.

In a press conference, as cited by Marca, Vinicius said that he's eager to score goals, provide assists and improve as a player.

“Of course, I want to score more goals and provide more assists, but my goal is to keep winning with the team. I'm 22 years old, and I know I have to keep developing. The club is giving me everything so that I can continue to grow. I think I have to improve on everything. I want to keep evolving until the last day of my life. I play with Karim (Benzema), who is evolving every day and is 34 years old,” said Vinicius.

Vinicius also thanked the club and fans after receiving his Spanish passport on Monday, reiterating his desire to stay at Madrid.

“The club and the people of Madrid have always given me a lot. I arrived when I was 18. Now I'm 22, and I know that people love me a lot. I love being in Madrid, and my family is very clear about that. I want to be here for a long time,” said Vinicius.

Vinicius has three goals from five games for Real Madrid across competitions this season.

Toni Kroos aims dig at Casemiro for joining Manchester United

Toni Kroos continues to be a key part of Ancelotti’s midfield.

Toni Kroos has aimed a subtle dig at Casemiro for joining Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer.

The Brazilian opted to end his association with Los Blancos and arrived at Old Trafford for the next chapter of his career. Casemiro reportedly received a meaty contract from the Red Devils.

Speaking to the OMR Podcast, as relayed by The Independent, Kroos criticised players who move to the Premier League and choose big wages over trophies.

“TV money has been significantly higher in England for years, and yet, it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God, not all players look only at salary but also at winning many titles and to grow more,” said Kroos.

Kroos is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to commit himself to the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav