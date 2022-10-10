Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal and Liverpool locked in battle for Federico Valverde; Eduardo Camavinga opens up on playing alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - October 9, 2022

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday (October 9) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga. The result helped Carlo Ancelotti’s team move back to the top of the standings after eight games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool are locked in a battle for Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, Eduardo Camavinga has opened up on teaming up with Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle of the park.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 9, 2022:

Arsenal and Liverpool locked in battle for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is generating attention from clubs around Europe.

Arsenal and Liverpool are locked in a battle for the signature of Federico Valverde, according to Defensa Central via Caught Offside. The Uruguayan is highly rated at Real Madrid and also has admirers at clubs around the continent. The Reds are long-term admirers of the player and want to take him to Anfield.

However, they could now face severe competition from the Gunners for his signature. The north London side recently sent scouts to watch Mykhaylo Mudryk during Shakhtar Donetsk’s game against Los Blancos.

They were highly impressed by Valverde and now want him at the Emirates. However, the Madrid are unlikely to let him leave, as they consider the Uruguayan an integral part of their plans. Valverde has three La Liga goals and an assist in six games this season.

Eduardo Camavinga opens up on playing alongside Aurelien Tchouameni at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga has been in the thick of things this season.

Eduardo Camavinga has alluded that he's striking up a partnership with Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle of the park. The two players started together against Getafe and helped Real Madrid secure a narrow victory.

Speaking after the game, Camavinga said that Los Blancos were expecting a physical clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

“I am used to these types of games, because in France, there are many like this, with a lot of intensity and hits. It’s football; (it’s) normal. We were conscious of the level that there would be on the pitch,” said Camavinga.

Camavinga also shed light on playing alongside his compatriot, saying that he and Tchouameni complement each other.

“We can both get into the attack, and we are complete. When we play at the same time, we rotate,;we permutate. If he goes, I stay and vice versa,” said Camavinga.

Camavinga has appeared 12 times for the La Liga giants this season.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Getafe win

Carlo Ancelotti has given his verdict on Real Madrid’s performance against Getafe on Saturday. Los Blancos secured an early lead through Eder Militao and held on for the rest of the game.

Speaking after the win, Ancelotti said that his team should have controlled the game better. However, the Italian was satisfied with the clean sheet and the win.

“I think we played well, and we could have scored more. Scoring early meant we didn’t have to push too much or force it so much. We could control the game a bit more. We’re not as clinical up front right now, as we’ve created a lot of chances these last couple games without scoring much, but we kept a clean sheet,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“Our success last year started from our good defence. I think Militao and Rudiger did well. We have to remember that we dropped points here last season.”

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden

#GetafeRealMadrid @MrAncelotti : "The team played well, they deserved to win. We could have scored more. We kept a clean sheet. There are many good things to take away. We controlled the match very well. We were not so decisive up front but I am very satisfied." 💬 @MrAncelotti: "The team played well, they deserved to win. We could have scored more. We kept a clean sheet. There are many good things to take away. We controlled the match very well. We were not so decisive up front but I am very satisfied."#GetafeRealMadrid https://t.co/hG2C7HGMQu

Ancelotti also said that Federico Valverde wants to play all the time and hates being on the bench.

“I spoke to him, and he told me his favourite position. It’s being on the pitch. He doesn’t like being on the bench, anything but that,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid next face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes