Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal propose swap deal for Los Blancos star; club not interested in French midfielder, and more - 14th October 2021

Real Madrid's game against Athletic Bilbao this weekend has been postponed due to the international break. The National Sports Council (CSD) has opted to reschedule the tie at a later date. That's because of the unavailability of CONEMBOL players, who won't be able to make it back in time for the game.

Meanwhile, off the field, Arsenal have proposed a swap deal for a Real Madrid star in January. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are uninterested in a French midfielder who has been offered to them.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th October 2021.

Arsenal propose swap deal for Gareth Bale

Arsenal have proposed a swap deal with Real Madrid involving Gareth Bale.

Arsenal have proposed a swap deal with Real Madrid in January, involving Alexandre Lacazette and Gareth Bale, according to TBR Football via Defensa Central.

The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer, but the Gunners have no intentions of extending his stay. However, Mikel Arteta is plotting to use Lacazette to secure the services of Bale. Despite his recent struggles, the Frenchman's stock remains high, and he's not short of suitors. Bale, meanwhile, has also shown that he still has quite a lot of football left in him.

The Welshman spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, where he enjoyed a decent campaign. Bale has started the current season well, but is currently sidelined with an injury. However, he's not expected to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Gareth Bale is in the final year of his current deal with Real Madrid, and is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Arsenal are hoping to convince Los Blancos to agree to part ways with him in January.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨📸| Gareth Bale is back on the pitch. 🚨📸| Gareth Bale is back on the pitch. https://t.co/JHbCR7OnOE

Bale will have to take a massive pay-cut for the move to materialise, though. The Welshman could be tempted by the possibility of playing at the Emirates. However, the report also adds that Real Madrid are not interested in Lacazette, and as such, the swap deal might be off the cards.

Real Madrid not interested in Adrien Rabiot

Real Madrid are not interested in Adrien Rabiot.

Real Madrid are not interested in Adrien Rabiot, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos could be afforded the chance to secure the services of the French midfielder next year. Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a long-term admirer of Rabiot.

The Bianconeri are proposing a swap deal involving the Frenchman and Dani Ceballos. Real Madrid are open to letting the Spaniard leave, but do not want Rabiot as part of any deal.

Marcelo wanted by Fluminense

Fluminense are looking to sign Marcelo once his contract with Real Madrid runs out.

Fluminense are looking to sign Marcelo once his contract with Real Madrid runs out next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Lance.

The Brazilian has been a fabulous servant to the La Liga giants since joining the club as an 18-year-old. Marcelo has enjoyed tremendous success with Los Blancos, but has been on the decline in recent seasons.

Real Madrid are unlikely to offer him a new contract, so the Brazilian will be free to leave the club at the end of the season. His former club are planning to take him back for a swansong in Brazil.

