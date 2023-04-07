Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal want Brahim Diaz; Tottenham urged to re-sign Luka Modric, and more - April 6, 2023

Real Madrid ran riot at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5), securing a 4-0 win over Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Carlo Ancelotti’s men progressed to the final with a 4-1 aggregate win, thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick and a Vinicius Junior strike.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in Brahim Diaz. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have been advised to re-sign Madrid midfielder Luka Modric this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 6, 2023:

Arsenal want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ready to offer Real Madrid over €30 million for the signature of Brahim Diaz, according to Sport Mediaset via Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old has been impressive on loan with AC Milan in the last three seasons but is due to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Rossoneri would like to keep him at the San Siro but do not have the option of a permanent deal.

Diaz is unlikely to find regular game time at Los Blancos, who're spoilt for choice in the middle of the park. The Gunners are hoping to make the most of the situation and bring the Spaniard to the Emirates. The 23-year-old’s versatility could be a handy asset for Mikel Arteta, who's looking to add more depth to his squad.

Tottenham Hotspur urged to re-sign Luka Modric

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has advised the club to bring Luka Modric back to the club.

The Croatian midfielder rose to prominence with the Premier League giants before making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012. Modric’s contract with Real Madrid is coming to an end this summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old continues to be an integral part of Los Blancos’ starting XI and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Speaking recently, Redknapp said that Spurs desperately lack a player of Modric’s abilities:

“Tottenham need better recruitment, especially someone who can put their foot on the ball in midfield. If I was them, I’d be looking at Luka Modric if he leaves Real Madrid. I’d take him for two years. They need someone to run the game for them, and he does that with his quality in midfield. Look at them at Everton on Monday. They go one up (against 10 men) but kept giving the ball away,” said Redknapp.

The Croatian’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air, especially as the La Liga giants are targeting Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti reiterates importance of Real Madrid duo

Toni Kroos remains a vital part of the plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated the importance of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in his team.

The veteran duo continue to be an integral part of the Italian’s plans this season, but their Real Madrid contacts expire this summer. While Kroos could hang up his boots, Modric is being linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema is also in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos but is expected to sign a new deal soon. Speaking after the El Clasico win on Wednesday, Ancelotti lavished praise on the Frenchman.

“The work during the break has certainly helped him. He’s found his best condition, and with the quality he has, he makes a difference for sure. He’s still one of the best players in the world at the moment, and when he’s in good shape, he makes a difference,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian added that Kroos and Modric’s experience makes a difference in high voltage games like the El Clasico.

“These are games where personality and experience are hugely important. With the starting line-up, I looked to combine the energy of Rodrygo, Valverde and Camavinga with Modricnand Kroos’ experience. That’s vital in ensuring we stay strong when they put pressure on us. Both of them put in an incredible performance,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti was also quick to praise Eduardo Camavinga, who impressed in an unconventional left-back position against Barcelona.

“He’s very young, and he’s in really impressive form, whether he plays at the base of midfield or left-back. He played really well up against Rapinha, and he’s getting used to that position. He played a top-class game, like all the others. I still think he’s a left-back in emergencies, and he gives us another option there,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid next face Villarreal on Saturday (April 8) in La Liga.

