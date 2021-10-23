Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid enter race for Los Blancos target; club backed to sign Everton striker, and more - 23rd October 2021

Real Madrid travel to Camp Nou to face their arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday. Los Blancos have enjoyed a blistering start to the league season, while the Blaugrana are on the rise after a quiet first few games.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have entered the race for a German prodigy who is also wanted by Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been tipped to win the race for an Everton star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 23rd October 2021.

Atletico Madrid enter race for Karim Adeyemi

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Karim Adeyemi.

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign Karim Adeyemi, according to Football Espana via Diario AS.

The 19-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for RB Salzburg this season. Adeyemi has scored 12 times from 19 appearances across competitions this season. His performances have earned the admiration of Real Madrid, who are working on succession plans for Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been a massive player for Los Blancos, but is entering the twilight of his career. Real Madrid want to bring in a world-class no.9 to take over the mantle from Benzema. The La Liga giants have made Kylian Mbappe their numero uno target for 2022. However, Los Blancos have been impressed by Adeyemi, whose exploits have helped Salzburg go top of Group G in the UEFA Champions League.

However, prising Adeyemi away from the Austrian side will be no walk on the park, as the player has a long line of suitors for his services. Atletico Madrid have now entered the fray, and are ready to battle Real Madrid for the German's services. Diego Simeone has identified Adeyemi as the ideal replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, but is also monitoring the likes of Dusan Vlahovic.

Real Madrid backed to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Alex McLeish has tipped Dominic Calvert-Lewin to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alex McLeish has tipped Dominic Calvert-Lewin to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Scotland manager claimed the lure of Real Madrid could be too hard to resist for Calvert-Lewin.

"Everton fans will be saying: ‘He can’t leave us because we’re the best,’" said McLeish. But there’s still a magnificent lure for any footballer in the world to be saying: ‘Well, I’ve got a chance to go to Real Madrid.’ You may leave Everton, you may leave Aberdeen. I’m sure a lot of the clubs are huge in the fans’ eyes, but Real Madrid are quite somethin,”ccntinued McLeish.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport

express.co.uk/sport/football… Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer to Real Madrid backed as Carlo Ancelotti eyes reunion Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer to Real Madrid backed as Carlo Ancelotti eyes reunion

express.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/nqtPbU7MTZ

Real Madrid motivated ahead of El Clasico, says Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has revealed that Real Madrid players are motivated to win the El Clasico

Federico Valverde has said that Real Madrid are motivated to win the El Clasico. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, as cited by Marca, the Uruguayan revealed he was excited about the game against Barcelona.

Also Read

"I'm a bit nervous, but also excited and really proud to be able to play in these types of games. We (the Real Madrid players) are highly motivated to win this game. We have to be united; I think that's crucial. Whoever plays, whether it's from the start or later on, has to be ready for the demands of the coaching staff," said Valverde.

Edited by Bhargav