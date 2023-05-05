Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona eyeing Dani Ceballos; Los Blancos suffer Gabri Veiga blow, and more - May 5, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on Saturday (May 6) at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Carlo Ancelotti's team are coming off a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in midweek.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Gabri Veiga. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 5, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Dani Ceballos, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old has been in decent form for Los Blancos this season but is a long way down the pecking order under Ancelotti.

Things could go from bad to worse for Ceballos next season, with Jude Bellingham likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Spaniard could be tempted leave in search of greener pastures at the end of the season, and the Blaugrana are ready to take him to the Camp Nou.

With Franck Kessie linked with a move away from the club and Sergio Busquests’ future also not set in stone, Ceballos could bring much needed stability to midfield. His availability on a Bosman move will also suit the La Liga side's crumbling finances.

Real Madrid suffer Gabri Veiga blow

Gabri Veiga has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Gabri Veiga. The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Celta Vigo this season, scoring nine goals and setting up four in 35 games across competitions. The 20-year-old has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos expected to bolster their midfield this summer.

With Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos in the final months of their contracts, a new midfielder is the need of the hour. Madrid are reportedly close to securing the signature of Bellingham but also have their eyes on Veiga.

However, speaking recently, journalist Manu Sainz tipped the 20-year-old to join Liverpool instead of Real Madrid.

"Let’s see what happens with Gabri Veiga. I still see him more in the Premier League (than La Liga). It is true what our colleague published a few days ago that Madrid were bidding for Veiga, but I don’t see him close to Madrid. I see him closer to Liverpool; for example, a club that has been following him for a long time," said Sainz.

Sainz also named Newcastle United as a potential suitors, adding that the Magpies are willing to pay €40 million for Veiga.

“Newcastle are a club that were the first to travel to Vigo to monitor him, and you know they are willing to pay the €40m of his release clause," said Sainz.

He continued:

"Liverpool are as well. Now the ball is in Veiga’s court. He is going to decide which option he wants because once the club is willing to pay the €40m clause; there is practically no negotiation possible. He can pick what he likes the most.”

The Reds are expected to invest in midfield this summer, and a player like Veiga could prove to be an asset for Jurgen Klopp.

Xavi Alonso focussed on Bayer Leverkusen

Xavi Alonso has been impressive at the Bay Arena.

Xavi Alonso has said that he's not affected by reports linking him to the hot seat at Real Madrid.

The Bayer Leverkusen manager is among the candidates reportedly considered to replace Carlo Ancelotti if he leave Los Blancos this summer. The Italian could take charge of the Brazil national team at the end of this season, and the La Liga giants have Alonso on their wishlist to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking to the press, Alonso said that he's focused on this season as well as the upcoming campaign.

"I'm not surprised by these rumors because I've been a professional footballer. But my head is 100% on finishing this season with Leverkusen and on the next campaign," said Alonso.

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul is also a candidate for the job.

Poll : 0 votes