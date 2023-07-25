Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona eyeing Kylian Mbappe; Los Blancos want €120 million for Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - July 25, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to use the summer to upgrade their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already welcomed quite a few new faces to his ranks.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to initiate talks to sign Paris Saint-German top scorer Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are willing to let midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni leave for €120 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 25, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to L’Equipe. The French forward has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain this month following his refusal to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old, but the La Liga champions have now entered the fray. Los Blancos were hoping to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move once his contract expires next summer.

However, the Parisians are adamant that the player will not leave as a free agent and are pushing to offload him this year. There’s considerable interest in the player’s signature at the moment, with a blockbuster deal from Saudi Arabia on the table. Multiple clubs from the Premier League also have their eyes on the Frenchman.

Barcelona are now looking to make the most of the situation and inflict a telling blow to Real Madrid’s plans. The Blaugrana are unlikely to turn down the opportunity to sign a player like Mbappe.

They're now planning to sit down with PSG in the coming hours to discuss a possible move for the Frenchman. However, the transfer could be tough to complete, given Barcelona’s precarious finances.

Real Madrid want €120 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) could be allowed to leave this summer.

Real Madrid are ready to let Aurelien Tchouameni leave for €120 million this summer, according to El Nacional.

The French midfielder’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is not set in stone after an underwhelming debut season with Los Blancos. Despite his struggles at the club, there’s considerable interest in the 23-year-old.

The La Liga giants are expected to invest heavily in Mbappe this summer or the next. As such, president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to cash in on Tchouameni to help fund the move for his compatriot.

Real Madrid hold the midfielder in high regards but are willing to sacrifice him for a greater cause. Tchouameni has dropped down the pecking order since the turn of the year, and Los Blancos no longer consider him indispensable.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is one of the finest midfielders around.

Carlo Ancelotti has showed praise on Jude Bellingham following his impressive debut for Real Madrid against AC Milan.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. Los Blancos saw off competition from Liverpool and Manchester City to get their man.

Speaking after the La Liga giants’ 3-2 win over the Rossoneri, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti said that he's very impressed by Bellingham’s performance.

“I was really impressed with Bellingham. We have things we have to alter, like the way we played out from the back. We tried to play more through the middle than out wide in order to make the most of space between the lines,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Bellingham played very well, and the team has to get used to his quality, which is unbelievable. His arrival into the box is hugely important for the team. I like the system, but we saw a few mistakes. We didn’t play the ball out as we should have, but I was pleased with the game overall.”

The Italian manager went on to highlight Bellingham’s strengths, terming him a complete midfielder.

“He’s a fantastic player, very important for us because he’s a complete midfielder and he brings real pace and intensity to the game.

"He moves extremely well without the ball, and he’s different from the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic,” said Ancelotti.

The Englishman could help Real Madrid in their succession plans for ageing midfield maestros Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who could leave next summer.