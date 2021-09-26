Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona planning to compete with Los Blancos for Kylian Mbappe, club contemplating summer move for Premier League star, and more - 25th September 2021

Real Madrid could only muster a 0-0 draw against Villarreal at home on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side registered 14 shots in the game, but only one of them was on target. Despite failing to pick up all three points, Los Blancos remain top of the La Liga table.

Real Madrid could face competition from Barcelona for the signature of Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are contemplating a summer move for a Leicester City star.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 25 September 2021.

Barcelona planning to compete with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona are contemplating a move for Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona are planning to compete with Real Madrid for the signature of Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. Los Blancos were eager to sign the Frenchman this summer. The La Liga giants had submitted multiple offers close to €200m to convince Paris Saint-Germain to part ways with their prized asset. However, the Ligue 1 giants rejected them all. PSG remain adamant Mbappe will not be sold, despite his current contract expiring next summer.

The French side are confident that the Frenchman will put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. However, Mbappe is yet to commit himself to the Ligue 1 giants and Real Madrid remain his preferred destination next summer. While Los Blancos are preparing to welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu, their bitter rivals are plotting to spoil the party.

Barcelona are already hurting from the departure of Lionel Messi. The Catalans believe the Frenchman can fill the big shoes of the Argentinean at the Camp Nou. They are ready to pour water on Real Madrid’s plans and secure Mbappe’s services for free next summer.

Los Blancos contemplating summer move for Caglar Soyuncu

Real Madrid are interested in Caglar Soyuncu

Real Madrid are planning to bring Caglar Soyuncu to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Turkish international has been in splendid form since joining Leicester City in 2018. Soyuncu has gradually developed into one of the finest defenders in the Premier League but is inching closer to the final eighteen months of his current deal with the Foxes.

Los Blancos are aware that they could strike a bargain deal for the Turkish defenders next summer. Real Madrid are looking to bolster their backline before the start of next season and have identified Soyuncu as an option.

Carlo Ancelotti asked Real Madrid star not to leave the Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio to stay" height="575" width="800" /> Carlo Ancelotti asked Marco Asensio to stay

Marco Asensio’s agent Horacio Gaggioli has revealed that the player was close to leaving Real Madrid before being asked to stay by Carlo Ancelotti.

“We had been considering a loan for him to get back in form as soon as possible, either in Spain or abroad. There were no problems in that sense. But four days ago, Carletto told him to stay” said Gaggioli

“The club didn't object everything, but then Carletto said that he trusted him and wanted him to play in midfield” said Gaggioli

