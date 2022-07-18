Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich forward has no intention to join Los Blancos; club ready to prioritise move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - July 18, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face bitter rivals Barcelona at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to assess his squad against the Blaugrana ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, a Bayern Munich forward has no intention to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are ready to prioritise a move for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 18, 2022:

Leroy Sane doesn't want to move to Real Madrid

Leroy Sane wants to continue his association with Bayern Munich.

Leroy Sane doesn't want to join Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Tobi Altschaffl via The Hard Tackle. The 26-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena has come under the scanner since the arrival of Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward moved to Bayern Munich from Liverpool earlier this month and could push Sane down the pecking order.

The German became a household name during his time at Manchester City. His outstanding form prompted the Bavarians to bring him back to the Bundesliga in 2020. Since his return, Sane has scored 24 times and has set up 27 more in 89 games across competitions. His form has made him an option for Los Blancos to consider.

AFC Transfer Daily @ArsenalNews93 Arsenal & Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany international Leroy Sané. ( @Ekremkonur Arsenal & Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany international Leroy Sané. (@Ekremkonur) https://t.co/3DtudidXCC

The La Liga giants were hoping to add Kylian Mbappe to their attack this summer. The Frenchman, though, performed a U-turn at the eleventh hour to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Madrid continue to be linked with attacking reinforcements, thanks to the departure of Gareth Bale and the uncertain future of Marco Asensio.

Sane has emerged as an option, with intermediaries offering Real Madrid the chance to lap up the player. The La Liga giants have not taken up the option yet, but it now appears the 26-year-old is not looking to move to the Santiago Bernabeu either.

Sane wants to stay at the Allianz Arena and fight for his place in the team. The news will not be too much of a setback for Ancelotti, who is well stocked in attack.

Los Blancos ready to prioritise move for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are preparing to prioritise a move for Jude Bellingham, according to Estadio Deportivo via Madrid Universal. The English midfielder has been one of the stars of the Borussia Dortmund side in recent times. The 19-year-old's steady growth at Signal Iduna Park has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Real Madrid consider Jude Bellingham the ‘creative’ midfielder for the club’s future. They will go all out for him. | Real Madrid consider Jude Bellingham the ‘creative’ midfielder for the club’s future. They will go all out for him. @Estadio_ED 🚨| Real Madrid consider Jude Bellingham the ‘creative’ midfielder for the club’s future. They will go all out for him. @Estadio_ED https://t.co/wDspN2f6L4

The La Liga giants are assembling a midfield to eventually take over the baton from the trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

With Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni already in the bag, Los Blancos believe Bellingham could be the final piece of the jigsaw. As such, the La Liga giants could go all-out to secure his signature. The 19-year-old's current contract runs till 2025, and he's likely to cost in excess of €100 million, though.

Takefusa Kubo set to join Real Sociedad

Takefusa Kubo is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Takefusa Kubo is close to joining Real Sociedad in a €6 million move, according to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez via The Hard Tackle. The Japan international arrived at Real Madrid with a big reputation but has failed to break into the first team. La Real have been engaged in talks to secure his signature and have finally reached a breakthrough.

The severe competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu means Kubo is unlikely to secure regular football any time soon. To exacerbate matters, all three non-EU spots at the club are filled. Kubo will have a chance at regular football at Sociedad, with the paperwork close to being completed. Real Madrid, though, will retain 50% of his rights and will receive half of any future transfer fee.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far