Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich offer €100m for Los Blancos ace; club receive Leny Yoro boost, and more - May 26, 2024

Real Madrid could only manage a goalless draw with Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 25, in their final La Liga game of the season. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are willing to offer an enormous fee for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 26, 2024:

Bayern Munich offer €100m for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Bayern Munich are willing to break the bank to secure the services of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Bavarians are planning to upgrade their squad after a disappointing campaign. A new midfielder is high up on their agenda, with Joshua Kimmich staring at an uncertain future. Tchouameni has been identified as the ideal candidate to take the club forward.

The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength since joining Real Madrid a couple of summers ago. This season, Tchouameni has registered 38 games across competitions, scoring three goals and setting up one.

Bayern Munich are pleased with his efforts and are ready to take him to the Allianz Arena. They are even willing to offer €100 million for his services. However, the 24-year-old is under contract with Los Blancos till 2028, and the La Liga champions have no reason to let him go. As such, the Bavarians' efforts to prise him away are likely to end in disappointment.

Real Madrid receive Leny Yoro boost

Leny Yoro has his heart set on moving to Real Madrid, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The French defender has been outstanding with Lille this season but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. Yoro's contract with the Ligue 1 club expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are hot on his heels at the moment.

However, speaking to Rousing the Kop, Bailey said that the La Liga champions have an advantage in the race.

“In terms of Yoro, from what I’m told the English clubs who are interested in him, which is a lot – Chelsea, United, Liverpool – they all love him.

"But they think he wants to go to Real Madrid. So, that’s the issue with him. I’m not saying he would turn down any of these clubs, but from what I’m told his preference is Madrid,” said Bailey.

He continued:

“We know they might be in the market for one, so we’ll see how that plays out.

"I think if he’s available Liverpool would be in the market for him because he’s a top, top prospect, he really is, he’s only 18. But he wouldn’t be cheap. I’m not sure he’s the top one on Liverpool’s list just because they don’t think he’s attainable at this point.”

Real Madrid could sign a new defender this summer, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30 and Nacho's future uncertain.

Los Blancos plan Joselu stay

Joselu is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to trigger the buy option in their loan deal for Joselu, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

The Spanish striker joined Los Blancos on a temporary deal from Espanyol last summer and has enjoyed an impressive time. He has appeared 48 times across competitions this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up three.

The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and believe that he can be a vital squad member in the upcoming season. Real Madrid have a €1.5 million option to buy the 34-year-old permanently this summer, which they are planning to exercise. Joselu is also wanted at Manchester United but would prefer to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.