Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich offer €70 million for Aurelien Tchouameni; Rafa Marin joins Alaves, and more - July 29, 2023

Real Madrid are working to streamline their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has roped in quite a few new names but remains eager for more changes to his roster.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have offered €70 million for the services of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Rafa Marin has left the Santiago Bernabeu to join Alaves on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 29, 2023:

Bayern Munich offer €70 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have offered €70 million for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to El Nacional.

The French midfielder's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air. Tchouameni arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer from AS Monaco with a massive hype but has failed to live up to the expectations. Tasked with the responsibility of replacing the colossal Casemiro, who had departed to Manchester United, the 23-year-old struggled.

Tchouameni soon dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti and has struggled to break into the first team since. The situation has sparked talks of a move away from the La Liga giants this summer.

Despite the player's lack of form, his stock remains high, and he has admirers across clubs in the continent. Real Madrid also have high hopes for the Frenchman and reckon he can turn thigs around soon.

However, Los Blancos' pursuit of Kylian Mbappe have opened up a window of opportunity for Tchouameni's suitors to take advantage. The La Liga giants might be forced to initiated a blockbuster move for the Mbappe this summer. The entire episode is expected to cost around €250 million. Having already invested heavily on Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid could be short of funds to dive for Mbappe.

Tchouameni's departure, though, could help the club address the issue. The Spanish giants have a crowded midfield and could afford to cash in on the French midfielder this summer.

Bayern have their eyes on the 23-year-old and have already submitted an offer for the player. Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Inter Milan also have their eyes on Tchouameni, so the La Liga giants have to come to a decision soon.

Rafa Marin joins Alaves

Rafa Marin has left Real Madrid to join Alaves on a one-year loan, Los Blancos have confirmed.

The Spanish defender has caught the eye with Real Madrid Castilla and is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the 21-year-old has struggled to break into the first team due to an intense competition for places under Ancelotti.

The Italian has Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho for the centre-back role. As such, the club have decided to allow Marin to join Alaves to continue his development.

However, Alaves do not have an option to buy in the deal despite Marin's contract with Madrid expires next summer.

Real Madrid set to register Jude Bellingham in non-EU slot

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Jude Bellingham will not occupy the non-EU slot with Real Madrid next season, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz.

The English midfielder joined Los Blancos this summer and would ideally fill one of the five non-EU slots in the squad. That would also make him one of the three non-EU players allowed in the matchday squad.

However, Bellingham is all set to receive his Irish passport, which will enable him to occupy a normal spot in the squad. The La Liga giants have similarly removed Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes from the non-EU spaces after they all got their Spanish passports last year.

Federico Valverde has also received his Spanish passport, which has freed up the non-EU spots in the squad.