Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund preparing for Jude Bellingham exit; Manchester City planning move for Toni Kroos, and more - November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has hinted that the club are preparing for Jude Bellingham’s exit. Elsewhere, Manchester City are planning to move for Toni Kroos.

Borussia Dortmund preparing for Jude Bellingham exit

Jude Bellingham is wanted at Real Madrid.

Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that Borussia Dortmund would sit with Jude Bellingham to discuss his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The English midfielder is a player in demand, and Real Madrid are among the clubs eager to secure his signature. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for their ageing midfield, and the 19-year-old is atop their wishlist.

Speaking to Bild TV, Watzke said that BvB have a cordial relationship with the player’s camp.

"I think as soon as the World Cup is over, we will have a general discussion about what he really wants. We will speak with him and his parents, with whom we have a very close relationship, and, of course, with his advisor. He should tell us whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to leave," said Watzke.

However, Watzke added that Dortmund do not have the finances to compete with the European superpowers should they come calling for Bellingham.

"In both cases, we will have a very pleasant and reasonable discussion between us. But we don't have to pretend that the issue is not on the table. If the really big clubs are involved, then we can't afford to have a financial fight."

The Englishman has appeared 22 times for the Bundesliga side this season across competitions and has scored nine times.

Manchester City planning move for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has admirers at the Etihad.

Manchester City are preparing an offer for Toni Kroos, according to Diario Sport via Madrid Universal.

The German midfielder is a vital part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Real Madrid but is in the final year of his contract. The 32-year-old is yet to commit himself to Los Blancos, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

The La Liga giants remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Kroos is reportedly contemplating an early retirement. However, Manchester City are hoping to convince him to move to the Premier League for a swansong.

The Cityzens are ready to offer him €13-14 million per year, which would be a significant upgrade on the 33-year-old's current €9 million annual wages.

Karim Benzema says he was desperate to win Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema will be one to look out for at the FIFA World Cup.

Karim Benzema has said that he was eager to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or award.

The Frenchman won the coveted award this year after a stunning 2021-22 season with Real Madrid. Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 appearances for Los Blancos, helping them to a league and UEFA Champions League double.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by Marca, the 34-year-old said that he never stopped believing in himself.

"I didn't want to stop playing until I won the Ballon d'Or. I always believed in myself, I knew that at some point, with my qualities and my ambitions, I could win it. That's why, for the last four years, I've been pushing and pushing to get this trophy,” said Benzema.

Benzema has struggled with injuries this season but said that he remains eager to give his best at the FIFA World Cup.

"I'm fine. I had a few little aches and pains, a bit all over the place. It's normal with the amount of games there have been. I've taken care of myself. I'll be fit and present for the national team, so there's no problem. I'll be focused and concentrated on what I have to do,” said Benzema.

He added:

“We like to play football. The problem is that we aren't machines. You always have to be at 100% and play every three days. At some point, there are injuries; it's normal."

The Frenchman has appeared 12 times for Real Madrid this season but has scored just six times.

