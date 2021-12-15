Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Brazilian star ready to join Liverpool; AS Roma interested in Los Blancos defender, and more - 15th December 2021

Real Madrid have been in blistering form this season. Los Blancos have responded brilliantly to Carlo Ancelotti's tactics, and have opened up a healthy eight-point lead atop the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, a Real Madrid star is warming up to the prospect of joining Liverpool. Elsewhere, AS Roma are interested in a Los Blancos defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 15th December 2021.

Rodrygo Goes ready to join Liverpool

Rodrygo Goes is willing to end his association with Real Madrid and join Liverpool.

Rodrygo Goes is willing to end his association with Real Madrid and join Liverpool, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian is one of the brightest young prospects at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are eager to keep him at the club.

The 20-year-old joined Real Madrid with a lot of hype in 2019. While his development has been slower than usual, Rodrygo has impressed one and all at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven, and is frustrated at the lack of chances with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are monitoring his situation with interest, and want to take him to Anfield. Real Madrid have no intention of letting Rodrygo leave, and want to negotiate a new deal with the player soon. However, the 20-year-old is warming up to the prospect of leaving Los Blancos.

Rodrygo wants to improve his chances of being selected for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Real Madrid are desperate to keep him at the club as they see him as a star of the future.

AS Roma interested in Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola

AS Roma are interested in Alvaro Odriozola.

AS Roma are interested in Alvaro Odriozola, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Real Madrid full-back joined Fiorentina on loan this summer, and has been on a good run of form for the Serie A side. The Spaniard has appeared 13 times for the club this season, picking up an assist.

Madrid Loan Watch @MadridLoanWatch 📊🇪🇸Álvaro Odriozola vs Salernitana:



87’ minutes played

81 touches

60 accurate passes

95% pass accuracy

2 crosses

2 duels won

5 recoveries

6.9 match rating 📊🇪🇸Álvaro Odriozola vs Salernitana:87’ minutes played81 touches60 accurate passes95% pass accuracy2 crosses2 duels won5 recoveries6.9 match rating https://t.co/XUSQlJDwdb

However, he has little chance of breaking into Carlo Ancelotti's plans when he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu. AS Roma are plotting to sign the 26-year-old next summer, and are willing to offer €20 million for his services. Los Blancos are ready to let Odriozola leave next year as well.

Toni Kroos relishing prospect of facing PSG in Champions League

Kroos is looking forward to facing PSG in the Champions League.

Toni Kroos is looking forward to facing PSG in the Champions League. Real Madrid have been drawn against the Parisians in the Round of 16. Both teams have been in impeccable form this season.

Lovefootball.ng @lovefootballng Toni Kroos: "PSG is a very interesting opponent for the next round. I think they're the toughest opponent we could face among the five potential teams. But we have a lot of confidence in reaching the quarter-finals." Toni Kroos: "PSG is a very interesting opponent for the next round. I think they're the toughest opponent we could face among the five potential teams. But we have a lot of confidence in reaching the quarter-finals." https://t.co/eiJNc1oC6E

Speaking in a recent interview, Kroos said that the Ligue 1 giants are the toughest opponents Los Blancos could have drawn.

"I think they’re the toughest rival of the five we could have drawn. But these are the games for which we play football. We look for these games, with a lot of quality on the pitch. Let’s see what happens; at the end of the day we’re Madrid," said Kroos.

