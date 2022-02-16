Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti has eyes on Declan Rice; Los Blancos monitoring Espanyol striker, and more - 16 February 2022

Real Madrid succumbed to a 0-1 defeat at PSG on Tuesday in the first leg of their blockbuster Round of 16 Champions League at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish giants were undone by a Kylian Mbappe strike in the fourth minute of injury time, despite Lionel Messi missing a penalty.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on an Espanyol striker.

Carlo Ancelotti has eyes on Declan Rice

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Declan Rice (in pic).

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Declan Rice, according to The Hard Tackle via Gianluca Di Marzio. The Englishman is among the best defensive midfielders in Europe at the moment. So Ancelotti wants to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rice joined West Ham United as a teenager, and earned his first-team debut in 2017. He hasn't looked back since then, and is a pivotal part of David Moyes' midfield. The 23-year-old has already amassed 176 appearances for the Hammers till date. Ancelotti believes Rice could be a superb addition to his squad.

Los Blancos are expected to dive for a new defensive midfielder this summer. Casemiro is set to turn 30 later this month, and has already shown signs of decline. The La Liga giants are looking for replacements, and are interested in Franck Kessie. The Ivorian is in the final year of his current contract with AC Milan, and could be available in a Bosman move.

However, PSG are leading the race for Kessie's signature, meaning Real Madrid might have to turn to alternate targets. Rice is among the best around, which justifies Ancelotti's interest in him. However, it's unclear if Los Blancos would launch an offensive for the Englishman.

Instead, the 23-year-old could end up at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea eager to secure his services.

Real Madrid monitoring Javi Puado

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Javi Puado (right)

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Javi Puado, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Puado rose through the ranks at Espanyol, and has established himself as a first-team regular. The 23-year-old has amassed 18 goals and 11 assists from 82 appearances across competitions for the Periquitos.

His performances have impressed Los Blancos, who are planning to add more bite to their attack this summer. The La Liga giants are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. However, with Gareth Bale set to leave and Eden Hazard's future also uncertain, Ancelotti could look to sign Puado to add some depth in attack.

The Spanish left winger's ability to play in a plethora of roles across the front line has enthused Ancelotti. However, prising Puado away won't be easy, as his current contract runs till 2025.

AC Milan and Juventus interested in Isco

AC Milan and Juventus are interested in Isco (in white).

AC Milan and Juventus are interested in Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard is in the final few months of his current contract with Real Madrid, and has only played 342 minutes across 11 games this season. The 29-year-old is not part of Ancelotti's plans, and is likely to be allowed to leave this summer. Milan and Juventus are ready to sign him on a Bosman move.

The Rossoneri believe Isco could be a suitable replacement for either Brahim Diaz or Franck Kessie. Elsewhere, the Bianconeri could lose Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur this summer, so they want the Los Blancos midfielder to mitigate the issue.

Meanwhile, apart from Milan and Juventus, Fiorentina are also reportedly interested in the services of the Spanish midfielder.

