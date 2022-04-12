Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti happy to depend on Karim Benzema; Barcelona backed to pip Los Blancos to league title, and more - 11 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Spanish giants have an upper hand in the tie, thanks to a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he is happy to depend on Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Ronaldinho has backed Barcelona to pip Los Blancos to the La Liga title.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th April 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti happy to depend on Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has lit up the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he is happy to depend on Karim Benzema. The French striker has been on fire this season. He scored a blistering hat-trick last week against Chelsea to give Real Madrid an advantage in the Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti called Benzema the perfect centre-forward.

“We are dependent on Benzema. That's how it is; we are not going to deny it. And I'm very happy that we are dependent on Karim. It's a reality, and it's a good thing. Karim is a modern forward and (does) what is required of strikers. Everything, including defensive work. He is the perfect representation of what a centre forward should be in today's football,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian also added that he doesn’t prefer coaching a national team as he likes the charms of the day-to-day life at a club.

“I have sometimes thought about going to a national team, but I like the day-to-day (life at a club). I was able to go to Italy in 2018. Until I change that mindset, I'm not going to go to a national team. I don't like working three times a year. If I get bored of that day-to-day desire, I'll stop. Of course, it was a great experience to be part of the [coaching] staff at the 1994 World Cup, but I like the work at club level,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to preview the game against Chelsea in a cautious tone, saying that Real Madrid have to be flawless on Tuesday.

“Everyone knows it's going to be difficult, beyond the 3-1 (win). We will have to suffer and fight, for sure. We're expecting an opponent who will do their best to get through the tie. We'll see about the lineup. We would like (to play) the same game as there. We have to be prepared for anything, for a change in Chelsea's way of playing, because what they did in London didn't work out well for them,” said Ancelotti.

Ronaldinho backs Barcelona to pip Real Madrid to league title

Ronaldinho is backing Barcelona to win the league.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has backed his former club to pip Real Madrid to the La Liga title. Los Blancos are atop the league table, 12 points ahead of the Blaugrana, having played a game more.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Goal, Ronaldinho also heaped praise on his former teammate Xavi.

“We are excited that Barca play well again, and I think anything is possible. I hope so, and as a fan, I am hoping that things go well and I think there can be (a comeback),” said Ronaldinho.

He added:

“Xavi has returned and has brought us hope. As my friend and ex-team-mate, this excites people and me too. When he played, he already had a vision of the game as a coach. He guided the game, and I see it very well (in his coaching) too because he makes us want to watch Barca games again.

Casemiro slams fans booing Gareth Bale

Casemiro was unimpressed by the reception to Gareth Bale.

Casemiro has slammed Real Madrid fans for whistling at Gareth Bale during the La Liga game against Getafe. The Welshman received a hostile reception from a section of the home fans after coming on as a second-half substitute.

GOAL @goal Casemiro wants Real Madrid fans to treat Gareth Bale with more respect Casemiro wants Real Madrid fans to treat Gareth Bale with more respect 😠 https://t.co/smWvf6tC9z

Speaking at a press conference, Casemiro said that whistling Bale was akin to whistling the entire Los Blancos team.

“When a player is whistled at, we all are whistled at. You can't agree with that. I didn't like it, because Bale is historic. When a player like that is whistled at, the history of this club is whistled at. I hope that people give us goosebumps tomorrow. We need them,” said Casemiro.

