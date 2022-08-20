Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti reveals Casemiro has asked to leave; Galatasaray interested in Eden Hazard, and more - August 19, 2022

Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo in their second La Liga game of the season on Saturday (August 20). Carlo Ancelotti’s men commenced their campaign with a UEFA Super Cup triumph before beating Almeria in their league opener last weekend.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has revealed that Casemiro has asked to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Galatasaray are monitoring Eden Hazard with interest. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 19, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Casemiro has asked to leave

Casemiro is close to moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Casemiro has asked to leave Real Madrid this summer. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with the transfer likely to be completed in the coming days.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Celta Vigo game, Ancelotti said that he undestands Casemiro’s desire to try a new challenge.

“Casemiro has understood very well what Real Madrid is all about. Something similar happened to me when I was coach at AC Milan. You're doing very well, but there comes a time when you want to try something new. And I felt very well at a club that was like a family. It's a personal thing, and I understand it perfectly,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

"The players understand that. Everyone at Real Madrid have a lot of respect for him. When Casemiro asks to try a new challenge, we have to understand him; we have to accept it with the utmost respect and affection. On a personal level, when you're with such a kind and professional person for so long, you're not happy, but respect prevails."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s decision to join Man United: “I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision”.



“Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid”. Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s decision to join Man United: “I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision”. #MUFC “Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid”. 🚨 Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s decision to join Man United: “I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision”. #MUFC“Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid”. https://t.co/GcaydjtiAu

The Italian also revealed that the La Liga giants won't dive into the market for a replacement if Casemiro leaves.

“If Casemiro leaves, we have six midfielders. With Casemiro, we had seven. I think six is enough to handle the whole season. These six are very, very good. (Tchouameni) is strong in the air; he has a good shot; he's forceful; he can get into the opposition's box. It's clear that I'm not going to tell him to play like Casemiro. We have to try to take advantage of his shot,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti added that Casemiro’s departure will have no impact on the club’s targets for the season.

"I hear and read rumours sometimes, but sometimes you don't pay attention to what's going on. Yesterday, I realised that it could happen. Real Madrid's plans don't change. (We want to) fight and compete in all competitions. I am sure we will do well with and without Casemiro, everyone recognising the importance of this player and the affection we have for the person,” said Ancelotti.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner's arrival would vastly improve Manchester United’s midfield.

Galatasaray interested in Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Galatasaray are interested in Eden Hazard, according to Fotomac via The Hard Tackle.

The Turkish giants are contemplating a late move to secure the signature of the Belgian. The 31-year-old has struggled for form and fitness at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2019. Hazard has managed just six goals and ten assists in 67 appearances across competitions for Madrid.

The La Liga giants have been patient with him so far, but the Belgian appears surplus to requirements at the club right now.

Galatasaray are willing to take him off Los Blancos’ hands as they look to rebuild their squad this summer. The Spanish giants are willing to let him leave, but the player’s exorbitant salary could be a deal breaker.

Real Madrid monitoring Arkadiusz Milik

Arkadiusz Milik has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Arkadiusz Milik, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Polish striker has been very impressive for Marseille recently. He has registered 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants till date, scoring 30 goals and setting up three more. However, Milik is yearning for a fresh challenge this season, and Los Blancos are willing to grant his wish.

The La Liga giants are looking for an able backup to Karim Benzema this summer after allowing both Borja Mayoral and Luka Jovic to leave. Milik has emerged as an option and could ply his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the summer.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav