Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti not thinking of Brazil; Aurelien Tchouameni rejects Newcastle, and more - June 21, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to upgrade their squad this summer after faltering in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded season. Los Blancos will be keen to wrestle back both titles in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is fully focussed on the La Liga giants amid talks of talking over at Brazil. Elsewhere, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has turned down Newcastle United's advances.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 21, 2023:

Carlo Ancelotti not thinking of Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti is focussed on Real Madrid amid talks of taking charge of Brazil, according to AS.

The Selecao are yet to appoint a permanent manager following the departure of Tite in December last year. The Italian is the South American giants' preferred choice for the job, and the Brazil Football Federation (CBF) has been quite vocal in their pursuit of the Los Blancos manager.

Recent reports have claimed that a deal has already been struck between the two parties, and Ancelotti will take charge of the Selecao in January or June next year. However, there's little truth to the matter. The Italian has been in touch with the CBF, but it was to offer his thanks for their interest in his services.

However, he was also very clear that he remains committed to the La Liga giants for now. Ancelotti's contract with the club runs out next summer, and he's eager to respect the deal. The Italian has already informed Madrid president Florentino Perez that he's fully focussed on the upcoming campaign as he looks to create history with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti has won ten trophies in two stints with the La Liga giants. He wants to beat Zinedine Zidane's mark of 11 titles before he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian is also annoyed with the CBF's misinterpretation of his gratitude. He's clear that he will only decide his future at the end of his tenure with Los Blancos.

Aurelien Tchouameni rejects Newcastle

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has no desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni has turned down a chance to join Newcastle United this summer, according to The Chronicle.

The Magpies are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer and have identified the Frenchman as a possible target. Tchouameni's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order in the recently concluded season.

His situation could be further affected by the arrival of Jude Bellingham, who joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund this month. Newcastle were hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise him away this summer.

The Premier League side even submitted an €80 million offer for the Frenchman. However, Tchouameni has rejected the proposal, as he has no intention of leaving Madrid.

Real Madrid also have high hopes for the 23-year-old, who they see as the ideal replacement for Casemiro. The Frenchman remains determined to overcome his initial struggles and excel at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joselu confident of hitting the ground running at Real Madrid

Joselu has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a season-long loan.

Joselu is confident of living up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 33-year-old has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Espanyol.

The Spanish striker rose through the ranks at Real Madrid Castilla but failed to cement a place in the first team. He has now returned to fill the boots of Karim Benzema, who left Los Blancos to move to Saudi Arabia this month.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Joselu said that he's happy to wear the No. 14 jersey.

"Any number is important, and I am proud to wear any number. I think that is secondary for me now. I enjoyed wearing the number 9 at Castilla, but to have one of the 25 best numbers in the world is already incredible," said Joselu.

He continued:

"I'm not here to replace anyone, to do my bit, to enjoy bit, to enjoy myself. Karim is one of the best, but I'm here to do a different kind of job. I'm here to help.

"I'm not the one to say if more people will come or not. I'll be nervous when the first day comes. I come to help and give what the coach needs from me."

Joselu could be a stopgap option for Los Blancos till they sign Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move next summer.

