Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Los Blancos plan; Liverpool receive Federico Valverde boost, and more - June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is least pleased with the club's reluctance to target a new striker. Elsewhere, Liverpool have received a boost in their quest to sign Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Real Madrid plan

Carlo Ancelotti is unimpressed by Real Madrid's change in attacking plans for the upcoming season, according to The Athletic.

The La Liga giants have signed Joselu on loan this month. However, Los Blancos are not planning to add another striker to their ranks this year, which has left Ancelotti disappointed.

The Italian bid adieu to Karim Benzema this summer, with the French forward moving to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad. The 35-year-old was a major source of goals for Real Madrid in the last few seasons, so his departure leaves a big void in attack. It was previously believed that Los Blancos would spend heavily on a new No. 9 to replace Benzema.

However, it now appears that the club have changed their plans. The La Liga giants already have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe as the ideal replacement for Benzema. However, they want to sign him on a Bosman move next summer.

While Ancelotti is disappointed with developments, he's willing to adapt and make necessary changes to his tactics accordingly. One approach could be a 4-4-2 structure with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as forwards and a diamond midfield.

Liverpool receive Federico Valverde boost

Federico Valverde is wanted in Anfield

Liverpool have received a boost in their attempt to sign Federico Valverde this summer.

According to El Nacional via Caught Offside, Real Madrid are willing to accept a €90 million offer for the Uruguayan midfielder. The Reds are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old but failed to prise him away last summer, as he was considered indispensable.

However, Los Blancos are more accepting of his departure this summer, perhaps because of the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Valverde was a regular under Ancelotti in recent seasons, but his game time could take a hit in the upcoming campaign.

With an eye on a blockbuster move for Kylian Mbappe, the La Liga giants are reportedly willing to cash in on the Uruguayan this summer.

Kylian Mbappe's mother blamed for failed Los Blancos move

Kylian Mbappe remains linked to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ferland Mendy's agent Yvan Le Mee reckons Kylian Mbappe's mother has cost the player a move to Real Madrid.

The French forward was close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last two seasons, but a transfer failed to materialise. There are talks of him joining Los Blancos this summer as well, and he could arrive at the club as a free agent next year.

Speaking to RMC's After Foot, Le Mee said that Mbappe's mother doesn't have the ability to be his agent.

"It's not her job. She doesn't have the capacity to act. I wanted to set up a restaurant, but I don't know how to cook, so I didn't do it.

"For a moment, you just have to be in reality and do what you know how to do. To manage for her son and other players, she should have a licence," says Le Mee.

The journalist added that the 24-year-old would have been with the La Liga giants if he had a proper agent in 2021.

"I am convinced that if he (Mbappe) had had an agent at the time of the negotiations with Real Madrid two years ago, he would have gone to Real Madrid," said Le Mee.

He continued:

"When you don't have the codes, when you don't have the habits and customs, when you talk to the leader of a historic club as if you were talking to someone you've known for a long time, maybe it doesn't work.

"Maybe you don't know how to handle the situation to get there. He's still in Paris, and, obviously, doesn't seem happy to be there."

Paris Saint-Germain could offload Mbappe this summer if he refuses to sign an extension to his contract, which expires next year.

